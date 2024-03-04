EXCLUSIVE: A New Clip From ‘Snack Shack’ Gives Us an Our Coming-Of-Age Dream

After The Fabelmans, many were excited to see what Gabriel LaBelle (our Sammy Fabelman) was going to do next. Now, we can get excited about his new film: Snack Shack! Who doesn’t love coming-of-age stories? Especially ones with LaBelle at their heart?

Snack Shack is described as follows: “Nebraska City, summer of 1991—Inseparable best friends AJ (Conor Sherry – “Are You Afraid of the Dark?,” The Terminal List) and Moose (Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans) seize the opportunity to run the local pool’s rundown snack shack after their plan to gamble on dog races and sell home-brewed beer goes down the drain. Dreaming of striking it rich, things take an unexpected turn when they meet summer visitor Brooke (Mika Abdalla – Sex Appeal, SWAT), an effortlessly cool lifeguard who puts their big summer plans, and their friendship, at risk.”

We are proud to debut an exclusive clip from the new movie, featuring AJ (Conor Sherry) meeting Brooke (Mika Abdalla) for the first time. A cute moment where AJ sneezes and Brooke captures it on camera, it is one of those scenes that makes me very excited for what Snack Shack has in store for us.

The logline for Snack Shack is just as magical, stating the film is a “nostalgic journey for those who came of age before the era of cell phones, and a hilarious escape for those who wish they had.” Honestly, I just love to see coming of age stories in general so Snack Shack has all of my attention!

You can see the exclusive clip here!

While it doesn’t show LaBelle in action, it is very cute to see AJ and Brooke meeting and getting to know each other! Are you excited for the film?

You can watch Snack Shack in theaters on March 15th!

