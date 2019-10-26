Ewan McGregor Knew About the Obi-Wan Series for FOUR YEARS and Said Nothing!?

I’m a patient person (or I’d like to think that I am), but the knowledge that Lucasfilm has been toying with the idea of an Obi-Wan Kenobi standalone story for the last 4 years, and Ewan McGregor knew about it, is the straw that broke the proverbial camel’s back. For those who have lived in freedom, away from a love of the character of Obi-Wan “Old Ben” Kenobi, let’s have a chat.

Since the dawning of Ewan McGregor’s Jedi robes in the Star Wars prequels, we have longed for a movie or series where McGregor brought Kenobi to life once more. The prequels gave us one good thing, and it was McGregor’s take on the iconic character, and thus, we sat and hoped and prayed, and McGregor always seemed very down to reprise the role—though maybe not quite as much as we the rest of us wanted it … or so it seemed. Then, in the last few years, he seemed to have lost hope, and thus, our prayers dwindled.

That is, until Disney’s D23 fan expo this year, when McGregor took to the stage, and all our hopes were answered. Or, they could have been answered four years ago when these talks apparently began. According to IndieWire and Kathleen Kennedy, this has been a topic at Disney for that entire, rumor-packed time, and better yet, Ewan McGregor knew about it. Talking with Men’s Journal, McGregor unloaded information about the show and I want to be excited but I’m still so mad that he knew: “It’s a fucking massive relief. Because for four years, I’ve been having to lie to people about it.”

McGregor went on talk about where the series will find Obi-Wan and why it was interesting for him to explore the character again.

It will be interesting to take a character we know in a way and show him—Well, his arc will be quite interesting. I think, dealing with the fact that all the Jedi were slaughtered with the end of Episode III. It’s quite something to get over.

So, here’s what we know from that statement: This series does take place after the prequels (something we assumed but never had confirmed), and that means that we could possibly see a young Luke Skywalker growing up, since Ben Kenobi did live on Tatooine with him and watch over him.

What’s even BETTER is that Kathleen Kennedy added that the series is already completely written: “It’s so nice. It’s been four years of [dodging questions]. All scripts written. We start shooting next year.”

I guess, in my anger, I can understand why they couldn’t even give us a hint that this was happening, because if Star Wars fans wanted anything out of the revitalization of Star Wars, it was a standalone Obi-Wan Kenobi series or film. So now that it’s coming, the knowledge that we’ve been subsisting on rumors for four years for no reason is frustrating, but also, I’m okay with it because, finally, we’ll get to explore Obi-Wan Kenobi during those years after Anakin’s betrayal, and I honestly can’t wait.

(image: Lucasfilm)

