‘Evil Renee Rapp’: Trump’s new AG pick is some more Florida garbage

With Matt Gaetz out as Donald Trump’s nominee for Attorney General, the president-elect’s new choice is…well, more trash out of Florida. He has put Pam Bondi in as his new nomination.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump shared why he picked Bondi as his replacement Matt Gaetz. “I am proud to announce former Attorney General of the Great State of Florida, Pam Bondi, as our next Attorney General of the United States,” he wrote. Which, she is not yet AG. Just to make that clear. This is for the nomination and despite what he thinks, Trump is not yet President of the United States.

He went on to parrot some of his usual nonsense. “For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans- Not anymore. Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again. I have known Pam for many years – She is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a terrific job as Attorney General!”

Personally, I think a big red flag should be waving over the part about his OWN CRIMINAL PAST but what do I know? Anyway, it seems as if Trump has very quickly moved on from Matt Gaetz and the previous Attorney General nominee he put forth.

Hours later, Trump goes with Pam Bondi at his next attorney general pick. pic.twitter.com/m49zXRTpb2 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 21, 2024

There were some jokes about her nomination. Like one X user writing “What if Pam doesn’t stick? Do you get it? Think about it.” But for the most part, it seems like we’re all just very untrusting of her given the Trump of it all.

The other thing about Pam Bondi is that she should 1000% be played by Reneé Rapp on Saturday Night Live. As one user pointed out, Bondi is the “evil Reneé Rapp.”

She has a history of defending Trump

The biggest thing that people are bringing up with Bondi is that she didn’t press charges against Trump for Trump University while serving as AG for Florida. Meaning she did not have the best interest of the American people at heart when serving. Instead, she was more concerned with Trump.

Bondi is also someone who was very vocal about the 2020 election and pushing the narrative that “fake” votes were being used. So yes, I do think she is just more trash from Florida that Trump wants to force upon the American people all because she was loyal to him.

People like Bondi are dangerous. Trump thinks he’s “appeasing” people because she’s a woman. But it reality, she also sucks! The entire situation remains terrifying and Bondi’s appointment isn’t exactly something that makes me feel better about it. She has been openly pro Trump so how is she going to serve the country FAIRLY if she’s helping him get away with things?

The only positive of this situation is that Saturday Night Live can and should get Reneè Rapp back on the show just to make fun of Bondi because that’s some perfect stunt casting.

