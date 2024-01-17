In interesting news for Battlestar Galactica fans, the show is definitely still getting rebooted—again. Whether you’re excited about that or just wish they’d leave classic sci-fi alone, here’s everything we know about the third generation of Battlestar Galactica so far.

Who is involved?

The new iteration of Battlestar Galactica is currently in development at Peacock, with Mr. Robot creator and Leave the World Behind director Sam Esmail at the helm. Apparently a big fan of the original, this remake is a passion project for Esmail, and is being produced by his Esmail Corp with UCP. The Sinner‘s Derek Simonds has also joined the project as executive producer, showrunner, and writer. Esmail and Chad Hamilton are also executive producers.

When can we see it?

We don’t actually have a release date for the new Battlestar Galactica yet. The show is still in development, so it could be some time before we see it.

Who’s starring in it?

There haven’t been any cast announcements as of yet. All we know is that none of the actors from previous iterations will be reprising their roles (though appearing in cameo roles as other characters hasn’t been ruled out). Esmail has been very clear that this is a reboot, not a continuation.

What’s the new Battlestar Galactica about?

Though we don’t know what’s going to be different about this iteration of Battlestar Galactica, we do know it’s going to stay true to the core elements of the show: a war between humans and Cylons having laid waste to the 12 colonies, with the last human survivors gathered aboard a convoy of ships centering around the Galactica, trying to reach safety with the mythic 13th colony. Obviously there’s a lot of room in there for new and exciting things; you only have to look at the difference between the original series and the first reboot to see that.

Previously Esmail has said that this iteration will be taking place in the same continuity as the previous reboot, despite being a total reboot that won’t feature the same characters. Whether this is still true, and whether it means the new reboot will share the same world building as last time or something else entirely, remains to be seen.

Anything else?

Apparently Esmail has some unusual ideas about framing for this series, including releasing three episodes to cover one battle, each from a different character’s perspective. It’s going to interesting to see what he does with it.

(featured image: Syfy)

