‘Everything is a conspiracy’: MAGAs are pushing conspiracy theories on the New Orleans terrorist attack

Several MAGA-aligned commentators have begun racial profiling the suspects of the New Orleans truck attack and the Tesla Cybertruck explosion. The reality is far from what the MAGA crowd construes it to be.

Right-wing commentator Candace Owens immediately assumed that a Middle Eastern person was responsible for the New Orleans truck attack. She tweeted, “Let me guess—he’s Iranian? Just kind of feels like every time the deep state and the neocons start clamoring for war, America gets a well-timed terrorist attack that perfectly aligns with the country they wish to create.”

Alt-right personality Jack Posobiec also threw out his own conspiracy theory regarding the incident. He wrote on X, “Amazing how ISIS returns just as Trump is poised to pull us out of Syria.” Contrary to Owens and Posobiec’s assumptions, neither the New Orleans truck attacker nor the Tesla Cybertruck suspect were foreign militants. In fact, both served the army—one of these suspects was an active-duty US Army Special Forces operations master sergeant (also known as a Green Beret).

One Twitter account criticized Owens and Posobiec’s unfounded comments. They wrote, “Everything is a conspiracy to MAGA lunatics.” Both attackers are still being investigated by authorities—neither have been officially linked to terror groups. Additionally, police are still probing if both explosions are connected. Everything else so far is just a theory.

Who were the assailants?

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the man responsible for the New Orleans truck attack, was a 42-year-old retired army veteran. He was a US citizen born in Texas. Jabbar senselessly drove onto a sidewalk and ran over pedestrians during New Year’s Day. At least fifteen people were killed by Jabbar, and dozens were injured. Police were able to gun Jabbar down. Notably, the Ford truck that was used to commit the crime had an ISIS flag attached to its hitch. Although authorities are assessing Jabbar’s link to ISIS, no official connection has been made yet.

Not long after the New Orlean’s attack, another truck incident occurred—this time with a Tesla Cybertruck. Matthew Alan Livelsberger, a 37-year-old active-duty Green Beret, drove the Tesla outside a Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. Only Livelsberger died from the blast—seven other people had been injured but are in stable condition. Officials are considering the possible underlying message with the Cybertruck explosion. After all, the Cybertruck conveniently exploded in front of a Trump property. Kevin McMahill, sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, considered that the attack may be political because of Elon Musk’s close ties to President-elect Donald Trump.

