Everything Everywhere All at Once Parents Guide: Is EEAAO Appropriate for Kids?

Everything Everywhere All at Once was met with near-universal acclaim when it came out in 2022. Thanks to its mix of oddball humor, explosively beautiful visuals, and deep tenderness, EEAAO has secured its status as a modern classic. But will your kids enjoy it? Here’s our guide for parents.

EEAAO stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, a laundromat owner who finds out that in another timeline, she’s a scientist who discovered multiversal travel. Aided by her husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan), Evelyn is tasked with saving reality from a diabolical villain—and trying to mend her fractured relationship with her daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu) along the way.

What kind of content does Everything Everywhere All at Once contain?

EEAAO contains a great deal of comic violence, with martial arts choreography accompanied by colorful visual effects. There’s some blood, but no extremely graphic injuries or gore. One scene, which features the strategic deployment of paper cuts, might make you squirm in your seat.

EEAAO also contains some references to sexuality, including sexual humor. In one scene, a character uses a phallic-looking trophy as a butt plug. That scene, along with a montage of different realities that include characters making love, contains partial nudity.

What is Everything Everywhere All at Once rated, and is it appropriate for kids?

Everything Everywhere All at Once is rated R for the violence and sexual material mentioned above, plus some swear words.

However, EEAAO may still be a great movie to watch with your teens. The film delivers a strong message of maternal love and acceptance, as Evelyn learns to accept Joy as she is. The family bond between Evelyn, Joy, Waymond, and Evelyn’s father Gong Gong (James Hong) is moving and heartwarming. The film is also visually beautiful, with a smart, mind-bending plot. Overall, it’s excellent storytelling, and you and your family will have plenty to mull over afterwards.

