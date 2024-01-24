From Trashy TV To Classic Films, Here’s Everything Coming to Hulu in February 2024

There’s lots of great content coming to Hulu in February. This includes some beloved anime, a few iconic film franchises, and a slew of addictive-but-maybe-questionable reality TV. (I’m looking at you, Dr. Pimple Popper.)

Recommended Videos

Hulu already has a solid array of films and TV—so much that I don’t think the execs there understand its value. (Stares at cancellation of Y: The Last Man.) New Hulu originals to watch out for this February include The Space Race, Genius: MLK/X, and FX’s Shōgun. Also, while every month is a great month to watch works featuring Black leads, Hulu seems to have pulled through for Black History Month. Those with access to Hulu have the opportunity to watch—or rewatch—great Black cinema. This includes older comedies and adaptations of literary classics as well as biopics and new classics.

So, here’s everything coming to Hulu (and leaving it) in February 2024. Also, like previous lists, we’ve bolded some recommendations. These include great picks we love as well as movies we’re ashamed to admit we haven’t watched yet. Now, we have no excuse!

February 1

FX’s Feud: Capote vs. the Swans: Limited Series Premiere

Naruto Shippuden Season 8, Episodes 426-437 (DUBBED)

Save It or Sell It Complete Season 1

Tiny House Hunting Complete Season 3

Addicted (2014)

America’s Sweethearts (2001)

Baby Boy (2001)

Big Momma’s House (2000)

Black Knight (2001)

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Client 9 (2010)

Cloudy With a Chance Of Meatballs 2 (2013)

Date Movie (2006)

Dear John (2010)

The Descent (2005)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

The Eye (2008)

First Daughter (2004)

Force Majeure (2014)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. (2004)

Hitch (2005)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

Jason Bourne (2016)

Jack And Jill (2011)

Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)

Jumanji (1995)

Just My Luck (2006)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Knight and Day (2010)

Life or Something Like It (2002)

Love is Strange (2014)

Man on Fire (1987)

Men of Honor (2000)

Monster-in-Law (2005)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006)

Night Catches Us (2007)

Notorious (2009)

Obsessed (2009)

Pretty Woman (1990)

Secrets of Eden (2012)

The Secret Life of Bees (2008)

Sisters (2006)

Soul Food (1997)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 1 & Part 2| 2012)

Valentine’s Day (2010)

Warm Bodies (2013)

The Watch (2012)

What’s Your Number? (2011)

12 Years a Slave (2013)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

500 Days Of Summer (2009)

February 2

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez Complete Season 1

Genius: MLK/X Limited Series Premiere

Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 Premiere

Freelance (2022)

February 4

Alien Vs. Predator (2004)

Beloved (1998)

Hope Floats (1998)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

February 5

Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold Special Premiere

Antebellum (2020)

February 6

Camp Hideout (2023)

February 7

Johnson Complete Seasons 1-3

50/50 Flip Complete Season 2

February 8

Abbott Elementary Season 3 Premiere

The Conners Season 6 Premiere

Not Dead Yet Season 2 Premiere

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

True Crime NYC Complete Season 1

After The First 48 Complete Season 8

Prison Wives Club Complete Season 1

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown Complete Season 2

The Last Song (2010)

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Romeo + Juliet (1996)

February 9

Suncoast – Film Premiere

The Abyss (1989)

Cat Person (2023)

The Lost King (2022)

February 10

The Lost City (2022)

February 11

Father Stu (2022)

February 12

Blended (2014)

February 13

The Space Race – Documentary Premiere

Cleaning Up Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

February 14

Life Below Zero: Next Generation Season 6 Premiere

February 15

Bakers vs. Fakers Complete Season 2

Beach Hunters Complete Seasons 7 and 8

Cake Boss Complete Season 15

Cutthroat Kitchen Complete Season 1

Dr. Pimple Popper Complete Season 5

Extreme Homes Complete Seasons 2 and 3

Flea Market Flip Complete Season 13

Hidden Potential Complete Season 1

Insane Pools: Off The Deep End Complete Season 3

Man vs. Wild Complete Season 4

My Strange Addiction Complete Season 5

My 600-lb Life Complete Season 5

Naked and Afraid Complete Season 6

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta Complete Season 7

Supermarket Stakeout Complete Season 2 and 4

Worst Cooks in America Complete Seasons 10 and 23

1,000-lb Sisters Complete Season 3

Infinite Storm (2022)

Joan Baez: I Am A Noise (2023)

Next Goal Wins (2022)

Prometheus (2012)

2:22 (2017)

February 16

Life + Beth Complete Season 2

Pod Generation (2023)

February 17

Amulet (2020)

February 19

American Idol Season 22 Premiere

Nomadland (2021)

February 20

Operation Arctic Cure – Special Premiere

February 21

The Good Doctor Season 7 Premiere

The Rookie Season 6 Premiere

Will Trent Season 2 Premiere

Blue Birthday Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

February 22

Death in the Dorms Complete Season 2

February 23

Mercy Road (2021)

February 24

Dragonkeeper (2022)

Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow (2022)

February 25

Monica (2023)

February 27

FX’s Shōgun Limited Series Premiere

February 28

Everything is Fine Complete Season 1

Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)

February 27

Me, Hereafter: Complete Docuseries

St. Vincent (2014)

The Shack (2017)

Movies leaving Hulu in February 2024

This list may not include every film leaving the platform this month, but it does include a lot of them! Please note that Hulu might change these closer to the expiration date.

February 1

Lucky (2017)

February 2

Burn (2019)

Haunt (2019)

Jungle (2017)

February 5

Season of the Witch (2011)

February 6

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

February 7

A Piece of Cake (2021)

February 9

Brimstone (2016)

Jesus Henry Christ (2011)

Pound of Flesh (2015)

The Perfect Weapon (2016)

The Matrix Resurrections (2021)

February 11

Rise of the Footsoldier (2021)

February 14

Babylon A.D. (2008)

District B13 (2004)

Hammer Of The Gods (2013)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

I, Robot (2004)

Solaris (2002)

February 16

All Roads Lead to Rome (2015)

Black November (2012)

Forsaken (2015)

Intruders (2015)

La Boda De Valentina (2018)

February 23

Life of the Party (2018)

A Million Little Pieces (2018)

Prisoners of the Sun (2013)

211 (2018)

February 26

Paddington 2 (2018)

February 27

The Fault In Our Stars (2014)

February 28

Ceremony (2010)

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe (2005)

The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader (2010)

The Double (2013)

The Extra Man (2010)

The First Monday In May (2016)

Food Inc (2008)

Good Day To Be Black And Sexy (2008)

Lupin III: The First (2019)

Nobody Walks (2012)

Ondine (2009)

Outrage: Way of the Yakuza (2010)

National Treasure (2004)

National Treasure: Book Of Secrets (2007)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Pusher II: With Blood on My Hands (2004)

Pusher III: I’m the Angel of Death (2005)

Pusher I (1996)

The Sacrament (2013)

The Shack (2017)

Snowpiercer (2014)

Synchronicity (2015)

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014)

Paddington (2015)

February 29

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

Airheads (1994)

Apartment Troubles (2014)

Beasts Of The Southern Wild (2012)

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995)

District 9 (2009)

Epic Movie (2007)

Flatliners (1990)

Friends With Money (2006)

Frozen River (2008)

Get Low (2010)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Godzilla vs Kong (2021)

Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)

The Hustler (1961)

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2010)

Magic Mike (2012)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

Planet of the Apes (2001)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Shutter (2008)

Sommersby (1993)

Splash (1984)

Straight Outta Compton (2015)

War of the Worlds (2005)

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street (2014)

27 Dresses (2008)

(featured image: Hulu / National Geographic)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]