Everything Announced at D23’s Marvel Animation Panel

We have so many exciting things happening in the world of animation for Disney! A Spider-Man show coming our way? The brilliance that was X-Men 97? So many things fans love to see! Now, we have new shows coming our way and these are exciting times!

Hosted by Phase Zero host Brandon Davis, the panel is giving fans a sneak peek of what is to come in the world of Marvel Animation and we will be updating live with everything we learned!

Footage of what is to come!

We got a look at footage from X-Men ’97, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Eyes of Wakanda, and What If…? season 3. The footage was just glimpses of each show. We saw that Logan is back in season 2 of X-Men ’97, we got our look at Peter’s suit, and we saw Wakanda in a stunning new animation style for Marvel Animation!

And yes, that future included Marc Spector.

X-Men ’97

Brad Weinbaum joined Davis to talk about what the future looks like for the show. The two talked about how there was a lot they were keeping under wraps with the show currently but that the future is exciting for fans of the X-Men.

“For me, the X-Men were the first piece of superhero anything that I watched as a kid,” Weinbaum said and talked about the original show inspired him to get into comics and superheroes. When “Bringing back Rogue, bringing back Wolverine, that was a dream come true.”

Rogue (Lenore Zann) and Wolverine (Cal Dodd) joined Weinbaum and Davis on stage to talk about the history of their characters and the exciting future of the series! It was so nice to hear Wolverine and Rogue in the room.

What If…? season 3

The third and final season of What If…? is coming and director Bryan Andrews joined Davis on stage to give us a taste of what is to come in the final season of the Watcher’s journey. We got to see some footage from the show which included a retro trailer for the Avengers and then turned into the classic What If…? animation we know!

We saw an alternate version of the Avengers lead by Captain America, Sam Wilson, and the team is all of our new heroes and working together well. Marc Spector is there too and finally getting to see Oscar Isaac’s take on Moon Knight getting some love ruled.

Eyes of Wakanda

Todd Harris and Ryan Coogler came out on stage to talk about the series. When Davis asked how the show came to be, Harris shared a story from when they worked on Infinity War and he was talking to Kevin Feige about Wakanda and from there, Feige connected Coogler and Harris about the show. Coogler complimented Harris for his storyboarding ability and talked about how he knew that he was excited to work with him on the show.

The series will be a four-part event series. Coogler talked about how the show will give us a deeper look into the War Dogs and how their job is to keep the secrets of Wakanda safe. The art style is very beautiful and unique to the show and Harris talked about the inspiration behind it. Noni is a new character we’re going to meet in the show and we got a first look at her!

The first time we see her, Noni is on a ship and trying to sneakily get away but when she’s caught, we see just how bad ass she is!

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Jeff Trammell came out to talk about the new animated show coming to Disney+. We got to see some new characters on the show and Hudson Thames (who voices Peter Parker) came on stage with Colman Domingo (who is playing Norman Osborn).

We got to see some footage from the show that includes Peter getting bitten, meeting Nico Minoru, his AMAZING new theme song, and finally Peter Parker in action! “Hello, God? It’s me, Spidey,” Peter says when he gets hurt and we see how his relationship with Norman is going to start and I cannot wait! (Yes, I cried. I am your resident Spidey fan.)

Marvel Zombies

The four-part event will take us back into the zombie storyline from What If…? and we got to see Shang-Chi joining the fight. He does seem to be a main character as him and Katie are singing “Lights” by Journey together in a car five years after the initial outbreak and are riding around in a Mad Max esque sequence.

