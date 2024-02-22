Everybody’s Fan Casting Sam Mendes’ New Beatles Movies

How come there’s never been a movie about the Beatles? Not even one single film, ever? Ha! Just kidding, there have been lots—but Hollywood is about to get four more. And the internet is already hard at work fan casting them.

Recommended Videos

Sam Mendes, Oscar-winning director of 1917 and American Beauty, has announced that he’ll be directing biopics of each Beatles member. That’s right: John, Paul, George and Ringo are each getting their own film. It’s about time this little-known British band got some international recognition.

Anyway. There are plenty of sensible choices for actors to portray each Beatle. Maybe you came to this article to see some of those. That’s not what I’ve compiled, though! I’ve rounded up the most chaotic, spit-take-inducing fan casts I could find. Have fun!

All of these fan casts should play every Beatle

How about the cast of Seinfeld? Any of them could play any Beatle.

Or how about Tatiana Maslany? She was great as the entire cast of Orphan Black. She would nail this project.

The Derry Girls: Orla, Michelle, Clare, and Erin. No, not the actresses who play them. The characters. The characters should play the Beatles.

Here’s an obvious choice: Homer, Barney, Principal Skinner, and Apu, also known as the Be Sharps. They’ve mastered Barbershop, surely they can do some convincing Beatles covers!

How about Seth Meyer, John Mulaney, Bill Hader, and Fred Armisen? I’d pay double to see these movies.

How about Tig Notaro as every Beatle? Or maybe she could split it with Tatiana Maslany. Or maybe they could switch roles in every movie. Or every scene. I dunno, just make it happen.

The kids from Stranger Things! But only if they wear their Ghostbusters costumes the whole time. (Notice I’m not trying to match individual actors to individuals Beatles, by the way. That’d just be too chaotic.)

This obviously would make the most sense ? https://t.co/AgW0O8aJLk pic.twitter.com/yvaJPcAaJO — Marvin (@MarvAntMore) February 22, 2024

The hobbits from Lord of the Rings. Genius. Again, though, only in their hobbit costumes.

How about the guys from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia?

Whoo! Too much. We currently have no idea who’s actually going to end up in the cast of these films, but until we find out, we can let our imaginations run amok.

(featured image: New Line Cinema)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]