Here’s Every Cameo in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t read if you don’t want to know what-all happens in Love and Thunder!

Thor: Love and Thunder is finally here, and they truly outdid themselves in the cameo department. While several of the cameos were anticipated or teased in trailers, such as the Guardians of the Galaxy, others were a little harder to pinpoint. There are a number of famous actors who, both subtly and not-so-subtly, surface throughout the course of the film. To make things even more fun, many family members of the main cast were featured in cameos, as well.

In fact, Thor: Love and Thunder turned out to be a whole family affair for the Hemsworth family, with six Hemsworth family members appearing in the film in total. Meanwhile, to satisfy the Marvel fans, Thor: Love and Thunder also brought back many familiar faces from throughout the whole Thor franchise. Here is every cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Guardians of the Galaxy

(Marvel)

Ever since Thor (Chris Hemsworth) went along with the Guardians of the Galaxy at the end of Avengers: Endgame, we anticipated their appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder. Still, knowing that they would be there didn’t make their cameos any less exciting. Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff, all reprised their roles as the Guardians for the film. They were just about as chaotic as always – destroying sacred structures, struggling to tame screaming goats, and getting annoyed at Thor’s ego. Their cameo is loads of fun and was just enough to make us anxious for Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Sean Gunn as Kraglin

(Marvel)

While we knew the Guardians would be in the film, we were surprised to see Kraglin (Sean Gunn) show up, as well. The former Ravager now appears to be a full-time member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Of course, that doesn’t mean he’s a very helpful member. Instead of helping, it appears he marries someone new on every single planet that the Guardians visit. He also still appears to be wearing Yondu’s (Michael Rooker) arrow controller on his head, though he doesn’t use it in this film.

Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis

(Marvel)

Kat Dennings was a familiar face we were particularly excited to see. After appearing in Thor, Thor: The Dark World, and WandaVision, Dennings once more reprised her role as Darcy Lewis for Thor: Love and Thunder. She appears briefly in the film while Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) is undergoing her chemotherapy. It was heartwarming to see that Jane had Darcy by her side and didn’t have to go through her cancer treatment alone. Though her appearance was brief, her gentleness and concern for Jane shows that she was more than just an assistant to Jane and was truly her best friend.

Stellan Skarsgård as Dr. Erik Selvig

(Marvel)

Of course, with Darcy sticking by Foster’s side, it only makes sense that Foster’s mentor, Dr. Erik Selvig (Stellan Skarsgård) would do the same. Selvig appears very briefly over a video chat with Foster. Selvig unfortunately relates to Foster that her cancer treatments are not working. It’s not news either him or Jane wants to hear, and their shared disappointment is heartbreaking. While not all physically together, it was good to see the original trio – Foster, Lewis, and Selvig – all remained in touch and were able to rally around Foster.

Idris Elba as Heimdall

(Marvel)

Viewers will recall that Heimdall (Idris Elba), the loyal, all-seeing, all-hearing guard of Asgard, was tragically killed in Avengers: Infinity War. So we weren’t expecting to see him back unless it was in the form of a flashback. However, Heimdall does return in Thor: Love and Thunder in the post-credits scene. Fittingly, he is the one who welcomes Foster to Valhalla, the realm where warriors and Gods go after death.

Jaimie Alexander as Sif

(Marvel)

Jaimie Alexander has been appearing as Sif since 2011, in both MCU films and TV shows. Hence, her appearance wasn’t too surprising, but it was certainly welcomed. Sif is the one who first alerts Thor to the threat of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), after she loses an arm during one of his attacks. Fortunately, Sif survives and is seen teaching the kids of New Asgard self-defense.

Matt Damon as Loki Actor

(Marvel)

Viewers were delighted in Thor: Ragnarok, when a number of famous actors were chosen to portray the Thor characters in a re-enactment for an Asgardian audience. In the film, Matt Damon played a dramatic Loki as he died in his brothers arms. Damon returns again in Thor: Love and Thunder, once more terribly portraying Loki in a cringe-worthy re-enactment of Odin’s death.

Luke Hemsworth as Thor Actor

(Marvel)

If Damon is back as Loki’s actor, then that means the Thor actor from Thor: Ragnarok is also back – Luke Hemsworth. Chris Hemsworth’s younger brother Luke returned to once more act as Thor in the Asgardian re-enactment. Instead of sobbing over his brother’s death though, he loudly grieves Odin’s death and screams in shock when Hela appears afterwards. Not only that, but he and Damon later advocate to make a play about the Asgardian children going missing. So, a re-enactment of Thor: Love and Thunder may be imminent in the MCU’s future.

Sam Neill as Odin Actor

(Marvel)

Sam Neill rounded out the trio by returning to portray Odin in the Asgardian re-enactment alongside Damon and Hemsworth. To depict his death and ichor spilling from his body, he dramatically disappears in a cloud of yellow confetti. Of course, he is then seen in the background exiting behind the stage, but it’s still a masterful performance.

Melissa McCarthy as Hela Actor & Ben Falcone as Stage Manager

(STX Entertainment)

The Asgardian re-enactment got the perfect addition in the form of Melissa McCarthy who portrays Hela. Her performance is very detailed, all the way down to the green suit, headgear, and crushing of Thor’s hammer. McCarthy throws her whole heart into it and there’s no better actress Asgard could’ve chosen for the role of Hela in the play. Also, to add to the fun, McCarthy’s husband, Ben Falcone, is the stage manager of the whole re-enactment.

Brett Goldstein as Hercules

(Apple TV+)

When we found out that Zeus (Russell Crowe) was appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder, we all knew that Hercules had to be appearing too. While Marvel waited until the last possible minute, Hercules does indeed appear in Thor: Love and Thunder. In a post-credit scene, Zeus is seen sending his son, Hercules, to hunt down Thor. Hercules is played by none other than Brett Goldstein, the actor best known for playing Roy Kent in Ted Lasso.

India Rose Hemsworth as Love

(Marvel)

Gorr’s daughter, Love, makes several very brief appearances in Thor: Love and Thunder. She is seen dying in the opening scene, leading Gorr to take up his mission of destroying all the gods. However, when Gorr makes it to Eternity, he decides to wish for his daughter to be alive again, rather than for the destruction of all the gods. Love is revived and taken in by Thor, who acts as a father figure to her. It is revealed she has superhuman abilities due to the impact of Eternity and she becomes Thor’s little sidekick. Fittingly, that little girl is Thor’s real-life daughter, too – India Rose Hemsworth.

Sasha & Tristan Hemsworth – Young Thor

(Marvel)

Chris’s sons, Tristan and Sasha, also got in on the Thor: Love and Thunder action, both portraying Young Thor, who is seen running through the woods in a flashback. The two also portrayed members of the group of Asgardian children kidnapped by Gorr and kept in the Shadow Realm.

Elsa Pataky as Wolf Woman

(Netflix)

With Chris and all three of his children appearing Thor: Love and Thunder, his wife obviously had to appear too! During Korg’s (Taika Waititi) tale of Thor’s life, he harkens back to Thor’s many romantic forays. In one clip, he is seen kissing a Wolf Woman on top of an actual wolf. The Wolf Woman was none other that Chris’ wife, Elsa Pataky.

Amalia & Aleph Millepied, Te Hinekāhu & Matewa Kiritapu Waititi, and Rex Bale as Asgardian Kids

(Marvel)

Chris Hemsworth’s children weren’t the only children of cast members who popped up in the film. Natalie Portman’s children, Amalia and Aleph Millepied, Taika Waititi’s kids, Te Hinekāhu & Matewa Kiritapu Waititi, and Christian Bale’s son, Rex Bale, all appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder, as well. All of them portrayed members of the group of Asgardian kids that were kidnapped by Gorr.

Simon Russell Beale, Akosia Sabet, and Jonathan Brugh as gods

(Showtime)

All of the gods are in danger in Thor: Love and Thunder, and as Gorr hunts them and Thor attempts to enlist their help, several of them are peppered throughout the film. A few of them are played by recognizable actors and actresses. During the scene on Mt. Olympus, Penny Dreadful actor Simon Russell Beale can be spotted as the god Dionysus. Akosia Sabet, known for appearing in Winchester, can also be seen on Mt. Olympus as goddess Bast, one of the gods worshipped in Wakanda. Jonathan Brugh, who appeared in Waititi’s What We Do in the Shadows is seen in Thor: Love and Thunder‘s opening as Gorr’s god, Rapu, whom is the first god to be killed.

(featured image: Marvel)

