Warning: This article contains mention of murder, domestic violence, and stalking. Please take care while reading.

This week, a devastating story out of Raleigh, North Carolina, highlighted the persistent and terrifying failures of our systems to protect women from stalking and domestic violence. Jill Rohner, a 67-year-old woman, survived a brutal attack by her ex-husband, Antonio Rodrigues, but the cost was immense.

Rodrigues broke into her home and fatally shot her partner, John Rowe, before dying in a shootout with police. Additionally, Rodrigues critically wounded an officer on the scene. This horrific sequence of events not only sheds light on one woman’s unimaginable ordeal but also on a system that repeatedly failed to protect her.

This was years in the making

For years, Jill Rohner had been fighting a battle that far too many women are forced to endure. One where the burden of self-protection lies squarely on their shoulders, with the “system” offering little more than hollow gestures. Restraining orders and probation sound good on paper but, in practice, often amount to little more than lip service.

After enduring years of abuse, harassment, and stalking, Jill divorced Rodrigues in 2014. But that was far from the end of her nightmare. For over a decade, she lived in fear, reapplying annually for a domestic violence protective order. Rodrigues had a documented history of stalking her and was convicted. Jill even states, “So, 11 years ago, he actually had a gun to my temple at one point back then.” Yet he was allowed to walk free, only to return and wreak unthinkable havoc.

Light sentences for stalking

What stands out is the repeated leniency Rodrigues received from the legal system. Despite his multiple convictions, his punishments were shockingly mild. His most recent conviction in 2023 earned him just three years of probation. Let that sink in — a man with a clear history of violence and obsessive behavior was given probation a mere slap on the wrist.

Jill herself pleaded with the courts to mandate serious mental health treatment for Rodrigues, fearing he might “snap.” Her fears were ignored, and the worst-case scenario became her reality. And it’s not like Jill was silent. She did everything right. Or, at least, everything the system expects of women in her position. As Jill herself said, “Eventually, you just give up.” This is perhaps the most haunting part of the story.

Jill deserved to live in peace with the man she described as “the right person” after 67 years. John Rowe deserved to enjoy his retirement and the family he built. Instead, systemic failures led to heartbreak and loss that will ripple through their loved ones for years to come.

Stalking is not a minor crime

One of the most glaring issues is how stalking is treated as a minor crime in our legal system. Despite the clear connections between stalking and future violence, the penalties are often laughably light. It’s as if the courts don’t take it seriously until it escalates into physical harm, by which point it’s often too late. This leniency isn’t just an oversight, it’s negligence. Stalking isn’t a harmless nuisance. It’s a red flag for escalating violence, and our system’s failure to recognize this puts countless people in danger every day.

What happened to Jill and John could have happened to any of us. Domestic violence and stalking do not respect age, wealth, or geography. They’re insidious and pervasive, and they thrive in systems that allow abusers to walk free with minimal consequences.

Jill is powerful, let her story be a lesson to the system

Jill’s bravery in speaking out after such a traumatic event is nothing short of remarkable. Her refusal to place blame on individuals, instead pointing to the systemic issues that allowed this tragedy to occur, is a powerful call to action. But her story shouldn’t have to serve as a rallying cry. Women shouldn’t have to endure tragedy for their voices to be heard.

There’s no undoing the heartbreak of what happened in Raleigh, but there is a chance to ensure that Jill’s story isn’t repeated. It’s time to stop asking survivors to carry the weight of their own protection. It’s time to start holding abusers accountable before tragedy strikes, because everyone deserves the chance to live without fear and to find the happiness that Jill and John so briefly shared. We need to do better, much better.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or if you believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website. Mobile phone owners can also text “START” to the number 88788

