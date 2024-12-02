Chiitan declares herself to be a transgender ally through Twitter posts
‘Even if you hate me, I love you:’ Beloved internet mascot Chiitan confirmed to be a trans ally

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Dec 2, 2024 04:36 pm

Chiitan, ad crusader and social media’s beloved mascot, declared her love of trans people in a Twitter post. Despite the backlash she faced, she responded with understanding and memes to anti-trans replies.

One Twitter user decided to unfollow Chiitan for her support of trans people. The otter mascot then tweeted that she is hated for publicly supporting transgender rights. She followed up by claiming that the hate she faces is trivial compared to wishing for trans people’s happiness and peace. She wrote, “Because it’s much more important for transgender people to be themselves and live normal, peaceful, happy days. Even if you hate me, I love you.”

As expected, Chiitan faced even more backlash for her statement. The original account that decided to unfollow Chiitan replied to her and said that they wanted to educate the mascot. They claimed that supporting transgender rights is equivalent to promoting child abuse and enabling mental illness. The post invalidated the existence of transgender people and reduced trans people’s existence to radical ideologies. Surprisingly, Chiitan responded to the post and claimed that the other person didn’t have to agree—they simply wished that trans people would no longer get hurt.

Another aggravated Twitter user accused Chiitan of promoting something “demonic.” Instead of giving a comprehensive response, Chiitan simply replied with a meme of herself with some angel wings.

Thankfully, the beloved mascot wasn’t just receiving backlash. Many other Twitter users admired Chiitan’s patience when confronting bigoted views. After all, it wouldn’t be simple for anyone to confront others who believe that they shouldn’t exist. 

One Twitter user even compared Chiitan to literal Jesus. They wrote, “Close enough. Welcome back, Jesus Christ.” Chiitan has the patience of an angel and is probably the last good thing to ever grace Twitter.

