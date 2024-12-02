‘Even if you hate me, I love you:’ Beloved internet mascot Chiitan confirmed to be a trans ally

Chiitan, ad crusader and social media’s beloved mascot, declared her love of trans people in a Twitter post. Despite the backlash she faced, she responded with understanding and memes to anti-trans replies.

Recommended Videos

One Twitter user decided to unfollow Chiitan for her support of trans people. The otter mascot then tweeted that she is hated for publicly supporting transgender rights. She followed up by claiming that the hate she faces is trivial compared to wishing for trans people’s happiness and peace. She wrote, “Because it’s much more important for transgender people to be themselves and live normal, peaceful, happy days. Even if you hate me, I love you.”

I know that Chiitan is hated by a lot of people for publicly declaring herself a good ally of transgender people.



But I don't care about such trivial things.

Because it's much more important for transgender people to be themselves and live normal, peaceful, happy days.



Even if… pic.twitter.com/psD6fJ2VoD — ちぃたん☆／Chiitan (@chiitan7407) November 29, 2024

As expected, Chiitan faced even more backlash for her statement. The original account that decided to unfollow Chiitan replied to her and said that they wanted to educate the mascot. They claimed that supporting transgender rights is equivalent to promoting child abuse and enabling mental illness. The post invalidated the existence of transgender people and reduced trans people’s existence to radical ideologies. Surprisingly, Chiitan responded to the post and claimed that the other person didn’t have to agree—they simply wished that trans people would no longer get hurt.

Another aggravated Twitter user accused Chiitan of promoting something “demonic.” Instead of giving a comprehensive response, Chiitan simply replied with a meme of herself with some angel wings.

Thankfully, the beloved mascot wasn’t just receiving backlash. Many other Twitter users admired Chiitan’s patience when confronting bigoted views. After all, it wouldn’t be simple for anyone to confront others who believe that they shouldn’t exist.

"Even if you hate me, I love you"

close enough welcome back jesus christ https://t.co/GPWxlA779f — unjolly schizo (@unbasedschizo) November 29, 2024

One Twitter user even compared Chiitan to literal Jesus. They wrote, “Close enough. Welcome back, Jesus Christ.” Chiitan has the patience of an angel and is probably the last good thing to ever grace Twitter.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy