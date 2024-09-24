Eva Mendes’ ‘Bluey’ character, confirmed

For a children’s TV show about a family of talking dogs, the cast of Bluey is surprisingly star studded. Natalie Portman once served as a narrator for a TV show that the young Heeler children were watching, and now Eva Mendes is lending her voice as well! Here’s who she’ll play.

Recommended Videos

Who does Eva Mendes play on Bluey?

Despite being a literal A-lister, Eva Mendes role on Bluey isn’t even a named character. She appears in the episode Born Yesterday, which begins with Chili Heeler doing yoga in the living room while watching a canine instructor on TV. Bluey and her sister ruin everything, as children are wont to do, by trying to take pictures of their mother’s butt while she’s working out.

But wait a minute, that glamorous looking dog doing yoga on the Heeler’s TV sounds oddly familiar. Could I have heard her voice before? Perhaps in The Place Beyond the Pines or The Other Guys? I have indeed, because the Yoga Dog is voiced by none other than Eva Mendes herself! She’s on the screen for less than a minute. It probably took her more time to get to the recording studio rather than do the part. If only all jobs could be that simple.

Furthermore, how much did she get paid for that 30 seconds? Considering that she stars in multi-million dollar movies, it must have been hefty, no? Or perhaps she simply decided to lend her voice to the role out of the goodness of her heart. Isn’t that the kind of moral lesson that Bluey would teach us after all?

(Featured Image: ABC)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy