Things We Saw Today: Enjoy This Apocalypse Supercut of Horror and Sci-Fi Films
Plus Robin Sparkles, Sarah Silverman, and more!
Everyone is coping with the quarantine differently. Some of us are catching up on our reading, some of us are working from home, and some of us are struggling with homeschooling our own kids with varying degrees of success. But Michael Dougherty, who wrote and directed Godzilla: King of the Monsters, is coping by giving us the ultimate apocalypse survival guide via the films he grew up with.
Dougherty’s supercut, titled “Everything I Need to Know to Survive Covid-19 I Learned by Watching Sci-Fi and Horror Movies”, features clips from classic horror and science fiction films, including The Shining, Alien, Jaws, Shaun of the Dead, The Thing, Terminator, The Fly, Cabin in the Woods, and many more. The supercut, which was made with editor Evan Gorski, features solid advice like staying inside, washing your hands, and trying to remain calm in the face of demons, killer aliens, zombies, ghosts, etc.
View this post on Instagram
Check out this mashup @instamikedougherty and I made, it’s CDC approved! Well, not officially… but I promise it’s fun and informative. Link in bio. #Repost #horror #scifi ・・・ EVERYTHING I NEED TO KNOW TO SURVIVE #COVID19 I LEARNED BY WATCHING SCIFI & HORROR MOVIES. A mashup by @gorskievan + @instamikedougherty
The whole thing is set to the Gloria Gaynor classic “I Will Survive”, which is a fitting theme song for these times. And there is something oddly comforting about these films. Maybe it’s the nostalgia effect or maybe it’s simply the comparison. After all, we aren’t contending with zombies or unstoppable killing machines. And while these are scary times, we aren’t being asked to master martial arts or mercy kill our mutated buddies. Comparatively, wearing a face mask while shopping at Costco is a small price to pay.
- Sarah Silverman is voicing an elf that takes over for Santa Claus in the animated series Santa, Inc. (via Deadline)
- RIP Leslie A. Pope, the Oscar-nominated set decorator who worked on Avengers: Endgame, Ant-Man, and several more MCU films. (via Variety)
- If you’re looking for some Mother’s Day counter-programming, Salem Horror Fest is marathoning mom-themed horror films. (via AVClub)
- Cobie Smulders revives her HIMYM character Robin Sparkles, reminding us to stay at home.
- The New Mutants is STILL slated for theatrical release. We’re rooting for ya, mutants! (via CBR)
- Here’s a preview of the relaunch of The Green Hornet comic book. (via Syfy Wire)
- RIP soul and R&B singer Betty Wright, who gave us “Tonight Is the Night,” “No Pain, (No Gain)” and “Clean Up Woman.” (via Billboard)
View this post on Instagram
Welp. Here it is. I hope it takes your mind off some things. It certainly did for me! A huge thank you to Craig Thomas and Carter Bays for the new lyrics. And to Brian Kim, who helped compose many of our songs. He wrote this new piano version and then rewrote it when it was too challenging for me. It was a wonderful journey down memory lane. If you are able and willing please donate to the following charities. There are links in my Stories. @savethechildren @canadahelps @dailybreadTO Thank you to @20thcenfoxtv #himym #robinsparkles #letsallstayathome
Happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there!
Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who taught me motherhood is about dominating a treadmill while screaming at someone named Jonathan on your large cell phone, Charlotte Pickles.
— Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) May 10, 2020
