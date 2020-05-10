Things We Saw Today: Enjoy This Apocalypse Supercut of Horror and Sci-Fi Films

Everyone is coping with the quarantine differently. Some of us are catching up on our reading, some of us are working from home, and some of us are struggling with homeschooling our own kids with varying degrees of success. But Michael Dougherty, who wrote and directed Godzilla: King of the Monsters, is coping by giving us the ultimate apocalypse survival guide via the films he grew up with.

Dougherty’s supercut, titled “Everything I Need to Know to Survive Covid-19 I Learned by Watching Sci-Fi and Horror Movies”, features clips from classic horror and science fiction films, including The Shining, Alien, Jaws, Shaun of the Dead, The Thing, Terminator, The Fly, Cabin in the Woods, and many more. The supercut, which was made with editor Evan Gorski, features solid advice like staying inside, washing your hands, and trying to remain calm in the face of demons, killer aliens, zombies, ghosts, etc.

The whole thing is set to the Gloria Gaynor classic “I Will Survive”, which is a fitting theme song for these times. And there is something oddly comforting about these films. Maybe it’s the nostalgia effect or maybe it’s simply the comparison. After all, we aren’t contending with zombies or unstoppable killing machines. And while these are scary times, we aren’t being asked to master martial arts or mercy kill our mutated buddies. Comparatively, wearing a face mask while shopping at Costco is a small price to pay.

(via io9, image: 20th Century Fox)

