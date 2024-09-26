‘Enjoy the f— show!’ Lady Gaga attends a screening of ‘Joker 2’ in the most Harley Quinn way

Lady Gaga’s entrance during the screening of Joker 2 was the most on-brand experience possible, as it involved the singer swearing and throwing free popcorn to the audience.

Before the movie began, Lady Gaga told everyone to “Enjoy the f— show!” and then tossed popcorn to them. If I received popcorn from Lady Gaga, I’d think I’d used up all the luck I have stored for one year. The moviegoers in the same theater she went to were lucky because they saw her grace the area in an outfit Harley Quinn would’ve loved to wear.

It’s on brand—for both Lady Gaga and Harley Quinn. You could swap their wardrobes for a week, and none of us would be able to tell that they’re borrowing each other’s clothes at all. As one netizen would say, Lady Gaga’s outfit choice was “Artpop coded.” I think it recalls her Fame Monster era more than her Artpop era, but I digress.

We’ve seen Lady Gaga wear creative outfits throughout the years, from the iconic meat dress in the 2010 VMAs to her barrage of unique hairdos. Lady Gaga has opted for subtler looks in recent years, which made her recent fashion choice for the movie screening a pleasant surprise. She wore a black dress with extremely wide sleeves. To top it off, she seemed to have an unruly blonde wig on.

People online had a lot to say

Online spectators had a lot to say about Lady Gaga’s “unusual” outfit choice. People online have already likened her sleeves to tires. “Why is she wearing tires?” along with “she seems to have a stiff neck” are among the funniest jokes made about the outfit. Several commenters seemed to have missed Lady Gaga’s previous eras, since they also found her outfit strange. It’s as if Lady Gaga wasn’t the person who wore red lace from head to toe during the 2009 VMAs.

Unfortunately, most of us won’t see Lady Gaga in real life or get popcorn from her. At least all of us have a shot at watching Joker: Folie à Deux. Nobody can match the chaos required to play Harley Quinn better than Lady Gaga herself.

