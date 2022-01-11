Skip to main content

Energy Company Apologizes for Telling Customers to Cuddle Pets to Stay Warm

I love my dog, but I don't rely on her to heat my home.

By Chelsea SteinerJan 11th, 2022, 4:33 pm
 

Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, and a Tauntaun in 'Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back'

British company OVO Energy has come under fire for “poorly judged and unhelpful” advice they sent to customers regarding suggested ways to cut back on their heating bill.

According to Financial Times, the company ran a blog post advising “simple and cost effective ways to keep warm this winter” which included eating porridge, snuggling your pets, and exercising.

Oh good, I was worried about affording heat this year, but I’ll do some star jumps and use my 13 lb. dog as a blanket. Such helpful advice, thanks OVO! Instead of subsidizing energy costs or cutting into profits, the company would rather its customers run in circles around their living rooms and cover themselves in spare cats than adequately address fuel poverty.

The suggestions come at a time when gas prices are soaring across the world. The rising costs have drastically affected British consumers, who have seen their energy bills rise £790 ($1,075) since last year. And with especially harsh winters, heat is quite literally a matter of survival. But not to a company that’s valued at roughly a billion pounds.

Look, my Jack Russell terrier is great at many things: chewing on my ottoman, barking at strangers, and destroying any piece of plastic she gets her paws on. And while I love this little beast, there is one thing she can’t do: compensate for central heating. While her toasty little body can warm the side of my leg while I watch television, I cannot apply those BTUs anywhere else.

A spokesperson for OVO released a statement in response to the ill-advised advice. “Recently a link to a blog containing energy saving tips was sent to customers. We understand how difficult the situation will be for many of our customers this year,” they said. “We are working hard to find meaningful solutions as we approach this energy crisis, and we recognise that the content of this blog was poorly judged and unhelpful. We are embarrassed and sincerely apologize.”

Many took to Twitter to troll the company:

(via CNN, image: 2oth Century Fox)

Chelsea Steiner - Weekend Editor

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.