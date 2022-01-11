British company OVO Energy has come under fire for “poorly judged and unhelpful” advice they sent to customers regarding suggested ways to cut back on their heating bill.

According to Financial Times, the company ran a blog post advising “simple and cost effective ways to keep warm this winter” which included eating porridge, snuggling your pets, and exercising.

You might have seen OVO & SSE in the news today. We recently sent an email to customers with energy saving tips that linked to a blog post. This blog should never have been written or sent to customers – it was embarrassingly unhelpful and poorly judged. We are sincerely sorry. — OVO Energy (@OVOEnergy) January 11, 2022

Oh good, I was worried about affording heat this year, but I’ll do some star jumps and use my 13 lb. dog as a blanket. Such helpful advice, thanks OVO! Instead of subsidizing energy costs or cutting into profits, the company would rather its customers run in circles around their living rooms and cover themselves in spare cats than adequately address fuel poverty.

The suggestions come at a time when gas prices are soaring across the world. The rising costs have drastically affected British consumers, who have seen their energy bills rise £790 ($1,075) since last year. And with especially harsh winters, heat is quite literally a matter of survival. But not to a company that’s valued at roughly a billion pounds.

Look, my Jack Russell terrier is great at many things: chewing on my ottoman, barking at strangers, and destroying any piece of plastic she gets her paws on. And while I love this little beast, there is one thing she can’t do: compensate for central heating. While her toasty little body can warm the side of my leg while I watch television, I cannot apply those BTUs anywhere else.

A spokesperson for OVO released a statement in response to the ill-advised advice. “Recently a link to a blog containing energy saving tips was sent to customers. We understand how difficult the situation will be for many of our customers this year,” they said. “We are working hard to find meaningful solutions as we approach this energy crisis, and we recognise that the content of this blog was poorly judged and unhelpful. We are embarrassed and sincerely apologize.”

Many took to Twitter to troll the company:

OVO energy – a story in four parts: pic.twitter.com/WbwsPzWl9b — thefilmexciter (@thefilmexciter) January 11, 2022

The boss of OVO energy earned £2.2 million last year , and now his company are telling customers to “ do star jumps “ and “eat porridge “ to stay warm … what an unthinking , uncaring, just plain stupid proposal — Gerry Porter (@nonsolumnobis) January 11, 2022

Ovo Energy release latest advice on how to keep warm this winter…… pic.twitter.com/OnTEddeG7P — Dean Arthur Bevan (@deanabevan) January 11, 2022

@OVOEnergy Your CEO Stephen Fitzpatrick is taking the piss? @Channel4 He’s made millions personally & as a company from inflated prices to give maximum profits & now you sits there pontificating as if he is a man of the people #Joke Men of the people give a shit about the people — Gary Webster (@RealGaryWebster) January 11, 2022

#OVOEnergy tells families “#DoStarjumps” to ⬇️ your heating bill? Offensive & inconsiderate esp to #disabled community. Half the 7m ppl living in poverty in the UK are disabled or live in a family with a ♿️ person. And they should starjump to maintain their basic right to warmth? — Dr Halima Begum (@Halima_Begum) January 11, 2022

“Ovo Energy sorry over advice to cuddle pets to stay warm” – https://t.co/Vvtrn8C7np pic.twitter.com/R3sA5u9QMR — ACORN UK (@ACORNunion) January 11, 2022

As energy bills sore Ovo Energy, one of the UK’s largest energy suppliers advised customers they could cuddle pets and eat porridge to stay warm. Margaret Thatcher privatised British energy said it would be better and cheaper. Capitalism isn’t working. — Freddie (@FreddieBailey96) January 11, 2022

Hi @OVOEnergy, I’m just about to do some washing but can you advise the best way to dry it please based on your advice below; A) put all the wet clothes on and do star jumps B) cuddle my pet and give us both frostbite Looking forward to your response. — Michael English (@mikeenglishcfc) January 11, 2022

OVO Energy: if you’re a little chilly this winter, don’t worry! just set fire to your sofa pic.twitter.com/Ven8ApemeY — Gpoptosis (@Gpoptosis) January 11, 2022

