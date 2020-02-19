Endings, Beginnings Reminds Me of What I Love About Drake Doremus Movies

For fans of Shailene Woodley, Sebastian Stan, and Jamie Dornan, we’ve been waiting for news to drop about Endings, Beginnings. A Drake Doremus movie that follows the relationship between Daphne (Woodley) and Frank (Stan) and her relationship with Jack (Dornan), it seems as if we’re supposed to pick sides. I refuse, because how am I supposed to pick between them? (I mean if you twist my arm, I’ll pick Frank, especially if he’s wearing that sherpa and a plastic crown.)

Focusing on the push and pull of love, Endings, Beginnings clearly gives life to the idea that a love triangle is a very real emotional thing. I say this as someone who hates a love triangle but can’t wait to watch this movie, so that’s saying something.

You can see the trailer here:

Much like the trailer goes back and forth between Jack and Frank, so have those on Twitter. Fans have reacted just like I thought they would: thirsting and can you blame us? Jamie Dornan and Sebastian Stan? Feels like a personal attack on us all.

I can already tell I’m not supposed to root for Sebastian Stan in #endingsbeginnings, but like…how can I not?? pic.twitter.com/OT8NeQPkWf — Nicole Massabrook (@NKMass) February 19, 2020

I PROMISE you that you are not ready for Sebastian Stan in this (incredibly beautiful and sexually frustrating) movie. #EndingsBeginnings https://t.co/nQqLm8Io1J — Sage Young (@sageyoungest) February 19, 2020

Now, here’s the thing, though: I love a Drake Doremus movie, and I have since I first laid eyes on Like Crazy. He has this way of commanding a story and breaking our hearts over and over again. With Like Crazy, I remember watching it in my dorm room in college and sobbing uncontrollably. Doremus and Ben York Jones wrote the movie, which focuses on Jacob (Anton Yelchin) and Anna (Felicity Jones) and how the two are separated by Anna disregarding the rules of her student Visa and being forced to move back to England.

While Endings, Beginnings is clearly a different type of love story, it feels like the kind of love story that is also going to tear out my heart and throw it on the ground in a way that only a Drake Doremus movie can do. To this day, no movie destroys me in the same way that Like Crazy does, so getting to see another love story where Daphne is torn between two men? Can’t wait to be destroyed yet again.

