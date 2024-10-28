‘End everyone’s suffrage!’: Men accidentally agree to ending women’s right to vote

These men are against “suffrage” for all the right reasons.

Kayla Butternut on TikTok is known for her spontaneous street interviews. She would often catch people confessing to the wildest things on record. These claims range from borderline criminal to downright hilarious. On one of her street interviews, Kayla asked two men, “Should we end women’s suffrage?” The first man shrugged and told Kayla that everyone “suffers.”

He proudly replied to Kayla, telling her, “We should end suffrage for everybody!” The second man agreed with the first man. He says, “If everyone is happy, it will be them [women], and they make everyone happy.” He also adds that women’s suffrage “stresses” him out sometimes.

Kayla was visibly on the verge of laughter. These men weren’t against women’s right to vote. They were against suffering, which awfully sounds like “suffrage.” Kayla also interviewed these men at a party district with loud music. They completely missed, but their hearts were in the right place.

When Kayla approached another woman about the two men’s answers, they had a good laugh. The other woman jokingly asked, “What is wrong with you? What school did you go to?” It seems that these two dudes aren’t the only people who need schooling.

What’s suffrage?

Below Kayla’s TikTok video, some people were just as confused as the men about “suffrage” as a term. One wrote, “Not me googling what women’s suffrage is after this video.” More concerningly, another wrote, “I’m a woman, and shii, I don’t know either.” Open the schools because the kids are not alright!

In case anyone still needs clarification, women’s suffrage is the right of women to vote in elections. Women definitely struggled and suffered for their right to suffrage, but it’s not synonymous with the word “suffrage.” These guys were just a little confused, unlike the actual sexist men who believe women shouldn’t have the right to vote.

