Emmanuel the Emu Is Beauty, Is Grace, and Will Peck Your Camera’s Face

As a pet owner I have learned that if an animal insists on being in a certain space at a certain time, that animal’s gonna BE in that certain space at that certain time. I imagine this is the case for anyone who is in the vicinity of any animal, like, say, on a farm? With an emu? And if Liberty Mutual Insurance has taught me anything, it’s that emus are gonna do what they want.

Such is the case for an emu named Emmanuel (government name Emmanuel Todd Lopez as revealed in the TikTok below). You see, Emmanuel Todd Lopez is a bird who demands attention, and like all beautifully extra creatures who can sense when a camera has been turned on, he insists on being in your video – whether you summoned him into the shot or not.

Who is Emmanuel (and what shouldn’t he be doing?)

Thank you so much for featuring Emmanuel❤️ lots of love from Knuckle Bump Farms! https://t.co/AqMTzdreq1 — eco sister (@hiitaylorblake) July 16, 2022

I first caught sight of Emmanuel in a tweet that showed a compilation of his antics. His handler, identified by Newsweek as Taylor Blake, does educational videos about the animals of Knuckle Bump Farms (who you can find on TikTok and Instagram). For some reason, Blake has decided to try and do these videos without Emmanuel, the clear star of the farm. It doesn’t take long for him to rectify her error by sauntering into every video she’s trying to make. “Emmanuel, don’t do it,” she yells until she finally gives in and tells him to “do it.” So, he does. He knocks over the camera, gives it a few pecks, and realizes that maybe that wasn’t as fulfilling as he thought it would be. That didn’t stop anyone from loving Emmanuel’s quest to be the main face on camera.

I would watch 9 seasons of this. https://t.co/oMh9HrjKPQ — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 16, 2022

It’s not just Emmanuel (hell Princess might be worse)

The viral video (and my headline, I suppose) would lead you to believe that it’s just Emmanuel who does this to Blake. It turns out she’s dealing with a number of animals who interrupt her lessons. There’s one in particular (a deer named Princess) who licks Blake’s arm and even bites her until she gets her way. I’m convinced Princess is in on it with Emmanuel, who at one point knocks the camera over while Princess is distracting the woman. Personal bubbles? Princess doesn’t know what those are.

Are the animals just rebelling against education? There’s also a “Regina” and an “Ellen” that Blake has to worry about. Sheesh, I won’t complain about my cats ever again (note: yes I will).

Merchandise is coming, but watch out for emu imposters

Merch is in the works! I am working with a local printing company bc it’s important to me to support small, local businesses. You’re gonna love it🤗 https://t.co/v4o5yYUFXg — eco sister (@hiitaylorblake) July 17, 2022

It didn’t take long for folks to ask about EMMANUEL DON’T DO IT merch. Blake is actually working with a local business to get something done. This is important to keep in mind as Blake has revealed that there are already folks out there trying to capitalize off of Emmanuel, so if you’re interested in getting something, wait until Blake releases the official merch for the farm itself.

You are not affiliated with our farm and this is not supporting Emmanuel in any way. In fact, you’re profiting off of someone else’s content. I am currently working on putting merch together and this is super disappointing to see.. https://t.co/MtcBCeoT1J — eco sister (@hiitaylorblake) July 18, 2022

Along with that Blake has revealed that Knuckle Bump Farms does NOT have a Twitter account, as there have been accounts popping up claiming to be the farm. Blake is the one with the Twitter account, which you can check out right over here.

Friendly reminder that the farm does NOT have a Twitter account, I post all content from my personal Twitter. Any account claiming to be Knuckle Bump or affiliated with us is FAKE. Please report👍🏼 — eco sister (@hiitaylorblake) July 16, 2022

I for one am delighted to have had Blake, Emmanuel, and Knuckle Buck Farms enter my space (without having to knock everything over). Both Blake and Emmanuel are thankful for the support… though Emmanuel has a funny way of showing it.

Emmanuel wanted to pop in and say THANK YOU for all of the love and support🥲 pic.twitter.com/x4AkHBszkf — eco sister (@hiitaylorblake) July 16, 2022

(Featured image: Taylor Blake/Knuckle Buck Farms)

