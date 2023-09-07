Elon Musk Is Blaming the Anti-Defamation League, Not the Rampant Antisemitism, for Plummeting Ad Revenue

Most rational people can admit that mega-billionaire Elon Musk ran Twitter, now “X,” into the ground. As a personal user since 2009, the changes implemented now are some of the worst I have seen in social media. But as is the case with most narcissists, Musk is blaming others for the downward trajectory of ad revenue.

Since Musk took over the platform, he says ad revenue has dropped 60% in the United States. Musk has decided to blame the loss of revenue on the Anti-Defamation League, known as ADL, because they are, you know, against hate speech and things like antisemitism. After Musk acquired Twitter, he made it clear that he was going to bring back hateful accounts in the name of “free speech.” The ADL warned that some of his new changes would cause an uptick in harassment as well as hate speech.

Musk does not like the group, obviously. And now with hard numbers showing X’s ad revenue decline over the past year, he has made it clear who he thinks (or wants his supporters to believe) is at fault. Earlier this week, he tweeted: “To clear our platform’s name on the matter of anti-Semitism, it looks like we have no choice but to file a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League … oh the irony!” (Eye roll.)

To clear our platform’s name on the matter of anti-Semitism, it looks like we have no choice but to file a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League … oh the irony! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 4, 2023

Musk said that he has heard from advertisers and he believes that the ADL is responsible for no less than 10% of the “value destruction” which would amount to around $4 billion. I do see the irony, of course—or would if it was valid. Musk wanted X to be THE PLATFORM for free speech. Well, can hate speech also be free speech? Can antisemitism and other forms of bigotry be allowed in a free society? That sort of free speech cesspit seemed to be Musk’s goal at every step. So if there’s been an increase in violent and hateful rhetoric due to the changing policies that Musk spearheaded (which there has been, according to the site’s own data), then that seems like the platform was working as intended.

Elon is lying about the ADL to distract away from his mismanagement of X.



Antisemitism and hate content have proliferated exponentially under Musk's management.



From X's API: Tweets invoking "The Jewish Question" have increased 3X when comparing August 2023 to August 2022. pic.twitter.com/UTW19xFBNn — The Sparrow Project (@sparrowmedia) September 5, 2023

If X wants to allow any and every hateful person to spout garbage under that free speech umbrella, then people at the top like Elon Musk will have to just deal with the consequences, which pretty predictably include advertisers jumping ship.

Instead of addressing the proliferation of hate speech on his site, though, Musk is choosing to blame the people and groups calling out that speech.

A spokesperson for the ADL gave a blunt response regarding this matter, saying: “ADL is unsurprised yet undeterred that antisemites, white supremacists, conspiracy theorists and other trolls have launched a coordinated attack on our organization,” the spokesperson said, according to HuffPost.

“Such insidious efforts don’t daunt us,” they continued. “Instead, they drive us to be unflinching in our commitment to fight hate in all its forms and ensure the safety of Jewish communities and other marginalized groups.”

(featured image: Chesnot/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]