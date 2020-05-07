comScore

Thanks, Elon Musk and Grimes! Now I Can Name My Kid NCC-1701 Without Fear!

By Rachel LeishmanMay 7th, 2020, 5:09 pm

Elon Musk and Grimes

I understand the uniqueness of naming a child, I really do. It’s a heavy burden because you are giving your child a name they’ll go by for the rest of their lives—if they so choose. Luckily for X Æ A-12, you can legally change your name. Pronounced … well … I’m really not sure, Elon Musk and Grimes took to the internet to share that they decided to name their child a series of letters and numbers as if this were a robot baby.

What’s great is that even the parents can’t seem to agree on the name.

Personally, I love the fact that an X represents two swords, meaning metal rat, but that’s just me. Maybe I’ll name my future child Metal Rat. What I will say is that because of Elon Musk and Grimes naming their child made up words, it means that I can now name my kids things like NCC-1701 and be okay with that. (At least all Star Trek fans know what I’m talking about right off the bat! No awkward, “profound” explanatory tweets required!)

The thing is, they can do whatever they want. It’s their child. But this is … a lot of made up things thrown into one. Like, what if you saved some of this for your future children if you’re planning on having them? Or middle names? Maybe X (⚔️ metal rat) could have been a first name, and then the made-up “elven” spelling of A.I. could have been a middle name?

In the course of writing this, I have realized that this is the year of the rat, and the year’s element is metal, meaning that, essentially, the X in his name is basically just 2020, so his name is 2020 A.I. A-12, in my eyes. I truly feel for the teachers who are going to just call him “Elon Musk’s kid” when he goes to school. It’s okay though, because the name might not even be accepted by the state of California.

All this being said, Twitter has been having a field day with Musk and Grimes naming their son in code, and honestly, we can’t really blame them, can we? We’re all looking for something to lighten our days, and Musk and Grimes going way too hard in the Musk and Grimes direction is honestly what we needed.

Look, Elon Musk and Grimes have the right to name their kid whatever they want (I don’t think the state of California should refuse them that right), but I would like an honest answer on how to pronounce it because when Elon Musk talked with Joe Rogan all he did was explain the reasons and not … you know, how to SAY IT.

And Grimes has explained it, but … not entirely? Really happy for Grimes and Elon Musk and their new addition X Æ A-12 (pronounced Jerry).

(image: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!