Elizabeth Warren Asking for Facts Does Not Make Her “Nasty”

Elizabeth Warren took to the debate stage in South Carolina and was, yet again, labeled such things as “nasty” because she simply … wants facts.

When it comes to her relentless “attacks” on Mayor Mike Bloomberg, the reality is just that she wants the proof behind his NDAs. Bloomberg continually brushes them off and, in all honesty, she’s not being aggressive; she’s just asking for the truth. During the debate, Warren brought up Bloomberg’s NDAs again:

Let us have the women have an opportunity to speak. The Bloomberg corporation and Mayor Bloomberg himself have been accused of discrimination. They are bound by nondisclosures so that they cannot speak. If he says there is nothing to hide here, then sign a blanket release and let those women speak.

From there, Bloomberg continued to slam Warren (in his own mind, anyway), saying, “The trouble with this senator is enough is never enough.” And guess what? Yeah, it isn’t enough, and that’s what I actually want out of a candidate. It’s not about suddenly moving on from a topic and never revisiting it; it’s about understanding what each candidate has done and plans to do with the presidency. So … why is it suddenly so weird that Warren won’t let things go unanswered? Probably because she’s a woman.

A lot of last night’s “problems” with Warren were rooted in sexism. The fact that she wanted answers, the fact that she was a “know it-all”, and the fact that she was willing to prove she’s a candidate who will get things done were all qualities everyone looks for in a male candidate. But in Warren? We end up with accidentally supportive comments from … Ann Coulter.

Sen. Warren has convinced me that Bernie isn’t that worrisome. He’ll never get anything done. SHE’S the freak who will show up with 17 idiotic plans every day and keep everyone up until it gets done. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 26, 2020

So, when New York Times contributing OP-ed writer Wajahat Ali tweeted about Warren’s performance?

Women, how are you feeling about Warren’s debate performance so far? Her attacks on Bloomberg I think turned her off with many men, even though they were legitimate points, but because, in part, of double standards I believe there will be strong anti-Warren resentment. Thoughts? — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 26, 2020

Many women took the time to express their support of the candidate and how, if the roles were reversed and she were a man, it wouldn’t even be a question of her ability to be a great candidate to take on Donald Trump. (I would like to note that, in the replies to Ali’s tweet, which specifically asked women how they were feeling, men felt the need to reply, so … 2020, guys.)

Literally one day after Weinstein goes to jail for rape we get “did that woman go too far about sexual harassment by bringing it up” takes 😤😤😤 https://t.co/jtC4aAIU0u — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) February 26, 2020

Which men were turned off? The Dem men I know hate Bloomberg and are glad Warren ethered him -twice now.#DemDebates @ewarren — OlyforWarren🌈🗽🐲🔥 (@olyforwarren) February 26, 2020

We *know* Warren has no fear. Isn’t that what we want in a Trump opponent? Isn’t that what we’ve said we wanted for the last three years? #DemDebate https://t.co/GAhin0IU8N — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) February 26, 2020

I’ve yet to see one of these debates where Bernie wasn’t yelling, waving his finger and shouting and yet all this concern for Warren raising her voice. It never ends. — susanelizabeth (@Imfrommichigan) February 26, 2020

I’m with her til the end. If she was a man, it’d be over. I refuse to believe America can disregard the most qualified candidate two election cycles in a row. — President Warren 2020🌊🗽 (@MsLizT8OK) February 26, 2020

She’s beyond question the best candidate in the field, & she would clearly be the best equipped to actually BE AN EXCELLENT PRESIDENT. If men are so incredibly fragile & protective of their emotional identification with all men, even those who abuse power, what can one say. — Erin Conroy #SaveOurState #CloseTheCamps (@chargrille) February 26, 2020

If Joe Biden thinks gentlemen aren’t well treated up there, he should try being a woman candidate. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) February 26, 2020

I’ll be voting for Elizabeth Warren in the New York primary on April 28th, and I hope that she ends up being the Democratic nominee.

