Hey MSNBC, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar Are Not the Same Person

Good to know that women are exchangeable! There’s an uproar going around because Elizabeth Warren seems to be experiencing some kind of “media blackout” from news sources, and honestly? I’m starting to believe it. When MSNBC reported yesterday on Donald Trump’s chances vs. the potential Democratic presidential nominees (which features literally all the nominees polling higher than Trump), they used the same image for both Klobuchar and Warren.

Why? Because it seems as if a large portion of the media is trying to not to admit that Elizabeth Warren exists.

The thing is, this isn’t just a one-off mistake. Looking at the amount of news coverage for each candidate, Warren is nearly completely forgotten, with only Tom Steyer (who?) having less news coverage than her.

LOOK AT THIS. It’s a miracle Warren is still polling as well as she is given the awful cable news coverage she receives. Bloomberg isn’t on ballots yet and gets mentioned almost 4x more. Keep in mind that when they do talk about her, it’s often negative. #WarrenMediaBlackout pic.twitter.com/UhheZusmS0 — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 19, 2020

After the Iowa Caucus, Elizabeth Warren—who came in third, behind only a virtual tie for first—was not a topic of conversation for some reason. And so, I have to wonder why it is that both the female candidates are barely spoken about? Klobuchar is only slightly above Warren on the news coverage front (ridiculous that Warren isn’t even above Klobuchar in coverage), so … what could it possibly be that’s keeping both Klobuchar and Warren out of the news? HMMMMMMM.

So, putting Klobuchar’s face on that graphic twice, instead of Warren’s, when you can somehow manage to get all the men in their rightful places? If you line up Bernie Sanders, Mike Bloomberg, and Joe Biden all in one line, I’d understand mixing up their faces, but Klobucher and Warren look nothing alike …

Although, I guess it’s better than leaving her out entirely? Marginally?

And for their next trick… corporate media will make Elizabeth Warren completely vanish. Voila! pic.twitter.com/y9AgcVzbzK — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 18, 2020

The news is seemingly phasing out Elizabeth Warren—and going in for Bloomberg, of all people, but that’s a whole other subject—but I’m not. I’ve donated to her campaign, and if you want to support Warren, I encourage you to do so, as well.

I don’t listen to the naysayers. I’m determined to hit our most ambitious fundraising goal yet: $7 million before the Nevada caucuses on Saturday. Will you chip in $2 right now? If a few more people on Twitter chip in tonight, we’ll be on track. https://t.co/Mxy1gy849C — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 19, 2020

I hope that Elizabeth Warren is my candidate, and I can vote for her to beat Donald Trump, and if I have to stand outside with a sign yelling about Elizabeth Warren and her policies just to fight against the cable news circuit, I’ll do it, because this isn’t fair.

