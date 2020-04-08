Elizabeth Olsen May Have Given Us Some Hints About the Marvel Shows’ Status

Coronavirus has taken its toll on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney+ programming. It’s delayed the productions, and we don’t know when the shows will actually hit the streaming service—or, at least, we didn’t before Elizabeth Olsen might have decided to try to give us a hint.

In the midst of one of her gardening adventures in her Instagram story, Olsen had a note for Avengers fans, but it was hidden in the midst of her talking about the plants she was working on. So … did Elizabeth Olsen just give us the release dates for the Loki series and WandaVision?

Is Elizabeth Olsen using code to tell us when #WandaVision might actually be released? pic.twitter.com/Xkqc5yzB8a — Geek Vibes Nation 🖖 (@GeekVibesNation) April 5, 2020

In the video, she says “for all the Avenger fans out there” and then lists some of the things she’s planted and when, but after she posted the video, she also shared this theory on its meaning from Mr. Greg Universe on GeekFeed:

View this post on Instagram can YOU read between the lines…? A post shared by Elizabeth Olsen (@elizabetholsenofficial) on Apr 7, 2020 at 2:36pm PDT

The theory is that, in talking about green things (broccoli, kale, etc.), she’s referring to the Loki series, and she says they were planted in February. When she talks about tomatoes being planted in the first week of March, the theory is, of course, that she’s talking about WandaVision—again, based on color. When Olsen shared the theory, she underlined those bits herself in the corresponding colors, really making it seem like they’re onto something.

But what? We know that Loki began filming in January 2020, so the theory that she’s just talking about when it started production doesn’t seem to hold up. Could it be release dates, instead? Marvel’s whole calendar has been thrown of just as everyone else’s, and everyone’s wondering when we’ll actually get to see these shows.

Does this mean that Loki will actually air in February 2021, with WandaVision to follow shortly afterward in March? Are we really going to get two Marvel shows back to back (and maybe even overlapping)?

If that’s the case, I think that Loki and WandaVision might have a lot more to do with each other than we originally thought. While Wanda is trying to unpack her feelings about Vision and everything that happened to her from Age of Ultron on, maybe either Loki will come in to help her, or the tesseract will come into play in some way.

No matter what happens, it’s going to be interesting to see how these shows both work together and work in the larger sense with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I’m just afraid that these stories will be told, and then we’ll still go back to these characters being second thoughts in the movies, and I really don’t want that to happen. I love Wanda Maximoff and Bucky Barnes a lot, and I’m hoping that their Disney+ series are just a stepping stone into their new, bigger roles in the midst of the changing Marvel Cinematic Universe.

