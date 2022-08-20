Elijah Wood, Simone Kessell Join the ‘Yellowjackets’ Hive

As production on season two of Showtime’s Yellowjackets gets underway, more exciting new additions are joining the cast. Last week, fans were delighted to find out that Lauren Ambrose (Servant, Six Feet Under) would be joining the cast as adult Van (played by Liv Hewson in flashbacks). Van lives…for now! In addition, this week brings two new faces to the hive. New Zealand actress Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Our Flag Means Death) will play adult Lottie (played by Courtney Eaton in flashbacks).

Lottie is a major character in the series, who runs out of her medication for schizophrenia post-plane crash and begins seeing disturbing visions of the future. The season one finale points to Lottie as the likely Antler Queen, as she kills a bear and offers its heart to the wilderness alongside accolytes Misty and Van. In the present day storyline, we also discover that Lottie emptied Travis’s bank account, and is likely behind the cult that kidnapped Natalie (Juliette Lewis). Needless to say, adult Lottie is one of the most highly anticipated character reveals in season two.

Also joining the cast is Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings, Star Wars Resistance) who will be playing Walter, a fellow citizen detective that crosses paths with Misty (Christina Ricci). Will there be an awkward nerd romance between the two citizen detectives, or is Walter trying to expose Misty’s homicidal history?

I am beyond stoked to join y'all! https://t.co/SnhE3YL0JQ — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) August 19, 2022

Wood previously appeared alongside series star Melanie Lynskey in the phenomenal Netflix dark comedy I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore. The 2017 film follows Lynskey as nursing assistant Ruth, whose world is upended after a home burglary. Frustrated by the ineffective cops, Ruth sets out to solve the crime on her own, with help from her intense and awkward neighbor Tony (Elijah Wood).

Yellowjackets is up for seven Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Melanie Lynskey) and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Christina Ricci). While Showtime hasn’t announced a release date for season two, the series is expected to return some time in early 2023.

(via THR, featured image: Saban Films/Disney+)

