Things We Saw Today: Elijah Wood Plays Animal Crossing, Is Just Like Us
Plus Beauty and the Beast, live reads, and more!
I think it was the Bard himself, William Shakespeare, who coined the phrase, “Stars: they’re just like us!” (Editor’s Note: that was in fact US Weekly, not Shakespeare). And while celebrities are staying at home, they too are obsessed with everyone’s favorite quarantine activity: Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Twitter user Jessa discovered as much when she tweeted a message to fellow gamers offering up her Dodo Code to buy some well-priced turnips. She received plenty of offers, one of which was from Frodo Baggins himself, Elijah Wood. Wood sent her a DM that read “Would love your Dodo Code to sell these turnips.”
guys I tweeted my turnip prices and elijah wood just came to my island and hung out this is the best day in quarantine yet pic.twitter.com/H3mYJWnvgR
— jessa (@directedbyrian) April 23, 2020
Upon visiting Jessa’s island, Wood exclaimed “Long live Rian Johnson” (in reference to her Twitter handle @DirectedByRian) and “Your island is beautiful.”
#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/mItAycEWUg
— jessa (@directedbyrian) April 23, 2020
The goofy but warmhearted virtual celebrity run-in was a delight to fans on Twitter, many of whom commented on the happenstance:
— I will now accept the money-payment. (@villanelle_isle) April 23, 2020
elijah wood: your island is so nice
jessica: pic.twitter.com/fyno1Bgymp
— ᴋʟᴀᴜᴅɪᴀ (@bensforce) April 23, 2020
I couldn’t resist. #turnipprices pic.twitter.com/JvIG6gf8LQ
— ButturdApple (@ButturdApple) April 23, 2020
I mean, you would know, turnip
— ℕ (@philharmagic) April 23, 2020
Who had gaming with Elijah Wood and tweeting with turnips on their 2020 vision board? Not I, good reader. Not I.
(image: FX)
- Jen Richards (Mrs. Fletcher) headlines this all-queer staged reading of Alien, aka Gaylien. (via YouTube)
- Don Reed, Air Force veteran and older brother of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, has passed away from coronavirus. RIP. (via CNN)
- Department stores are unlikely to recover from the current economic crisis. (via New York Times)
- Accurate Take:
i owe the Jurassic Park franchise an apology, it is in fact very realistic the rich would reopen a park in spite of it consistently resulting in mass death
— Brett (@Relentlessbored) April 22, 2020
- Trump “totally disagrees” with Gov. Kemp reopening Georgia. So is that why he keeps tweeting at states to liberate themselves? (via CNBC)
- Jane Fonda drinking from a mug with her own mugshot on it is exactly how I imagined her during quarantine. (via HuffPost)
- Happy World Book Day! There’s never been a better time to escape into a book. (via World Book Day)
- Actor Mary Neely is making the absolute most out of her quarantine time:
and now, for the finale, my magnum opus: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST part I pic.twitter.com/R37J7nF5Cw
— Mary Neely (@mneelzy) April 23, 2020
Stay safe out there, Mary Suevians!
