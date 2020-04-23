Things We Saw Today: Elijah Wood Plays Animal Crossing, Is Just Like Us

I think it was the Bard himself, William Shakespeare, who coined the phrase, “Stars: they’re just like us!” (Editor’s Note: that was in fact US Weekly, not Shakespeare). And while celebrities are staying at home, they too are obsessed with everyone’s favorite quarantine activity: Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Twitter user Jessa discovered as much when she tweeted a message to fellow gamers offering up her Dodo Code to buy some well-priced turnips. She received plenty of offers, one of which was from Frodo Baggins himself, Elijah Wood. Wood sent her a DM that read “Would love your Dodo Code to sell these turnips.”

guys I tweeted my turnip prices and elijah wood just came to my island and hung out this is the best day in quarantine yet pic.twitter.com/H3mYJWnvgR — jessa (@directedbyrian) April 23, 2020

Upon visiting Jessa’s island, Wood exclaimed “Long live Rian Johnson” (in reference to her Twitter handle @DirectedByRian) and “Your island is beautiful.”

The goofy but warmhearted virtual celebrity run-in was a delight to fans on Twitter, many of whom commented on the happenstance:

pic.twitter.com/bQ1GRq2Jyw — I will now accept the money-payment. (@villanelle_isle) April 23, 2020

elijah wood: your island is so nice

jessica: pic.twitter.com/fyno1Bgymp — ᴋʟᴀᴜᴅɪᴀ (@bensforce) April 23, 2020

I mean, you would know, turnip — ℕ (@philharmagic) April 23, 2020

Who had gaming with Elijah Wood and tweeting with turnips on their 2020 vision board? Not I, good reader. Not I.

(image: FX)

Jen Richards (Mrs. Fletcher) headlines this all-queer staged reading of Alien, aka Gaylien. (via YouTube)

Don Reed, Air Force veteran and older brother of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, has passed away from coronavirus. RIP. (via CNN)

Department stores are unlikely to recover from the current economic crisis. (via New York Times)

Accurate Take:



i owe the Jurassic Park franchise an apology, it is in fact very realistic the rich would reopen a park in spite of it consistently resulting in mass death — Brett (@Relentlessbored) April 22, 2020

Trump “totally disagrees” with Gov. Kemp reopening Georgia. So is that why he keeps tweeting at states to liberate themselves? (via CNBC)

Jane Fonda drinking from a mug with her own mugshot on it is exactly how I imagined her during quarantine. (via HuffPost)

Happy World Book Day! There’s never been a better time to escape into a book. (via World Book Day)

Actor Mary Neely is making the absolute most out of her quarantine time:



and now, for the finale, my magnum opus: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST part I pic.twitter.com/R37J7nF5Cw — Mary Neely (@mneelzy) April 23, 2020

Stay safe out there, Mary Suevians!

