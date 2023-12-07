Elf, the heartwarming 2003 Christmas comedy starring Will Ferrell as one of Santa’s elves, is currently one of the top movies on Hulu. As we roll into the thick of the holiday season, you might be looking for Christmas movies that your kids will love—and that you can stand. Does Elf fit the bill? Here’s a handy guide for parents thinking about showing their kids Elf.

Elf, directed by Jon Favreau, tells the story of Buddy (Ferrell) a human baby who’s raised by Santa and his elves at the North Pole. When he grows up, Buddy finds out about his human heritage, and decides to go to New York City to find his biological father. The movie also stars James Caan, Zooey Deschanel, Mary Steenburgen, Edward Asner, and Bob Newhart.

What kind of content does Elf contain?

Elf takes place mostly in the real world, so there are some references to real-world activities. Characters drink alcohol in a couple of scenes. There’s a kiss. The most foul language you’ll hear are the words “crap” and “damn.” Overall, the movie is made with younger audiences in mind.

What is Elf‘s rating, and can kids watch it?

Elf is rated PG for mild language, so it’s very tame. The ideal age is probably 7 to 8, but my kindergartener watched it and enjoyed it. Elf is a great choice for a kid-friendly Christmas movie.

Can parents tolerate Elf, or is it purely a kids’ movie?

I’m a parent who watched Elf with my kids, and I bring glad tidings: it’s also fun for grown ups. And I say this as someone who runs screaming from most Christmas kitsch.

I mean, come on—it’s Jon Favreau and Will Ferrell! That means quality! The concept is kooky enough to hook your five-year-old, and the movie is wholesome enough for most kids to enjoy, but it’s also got enough self-awareness that parents will find themselves chuckling at the jokes. It’s the perfect movie to watch with some hot chocolate and a cozy blanket, while you try not to think about all the money you spent on toys your kids will only play with for two seconds.

(featured image: New Line Cinema)

