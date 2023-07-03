Eili Harboe Knows What It Feels Like to Be an Internet’s Fave

Succession brought many new actors into the lives of fans but everyone seemed to cling to Ebba within minutes of meeting her. Played beautifully by Eili Harboe, she worked with Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) and was treated like less than important even though she seemed to be able to lord her status in the company over his head.

Since, Harboe has gone on to star in another series coming to fans called The Architect, which gives us Harboe as the cold and unflinching Julie. The two characters could not be more different from each other but it is wonderful to see Harboe bringing them to life one right after the other. Talking to Harboe, she seems just excited to be a part of this world.

Promoting The Architect, I asked her about these shows coming out back to back from each other and the excitement in that. “I feel so lucky to be a part of both projects,” she said. “I got the both parts back to back and it’s so surreal because The Architect, on one hand, is a very low budget, quirky, kind of series. And then you have Succession, which obviously is a big, big TV show. I mean, I was myself a fan before I became a small part of it. But both of these characters are were so fulfilling for me as an actress to portray. And also, even though the sets in size are so different, they have really been two of the most meaningful projects for me personally.”

When we spoke, Succession was still on the air so when I asked Harboe about doing press after people had met Ebba, she said that it was still a new thing for her. “I’ve gotten a lot of positive responses and I’m very grateful for that. But it’s also been such a short while since all the episodes have launched. I mean the season finale of Succesion hasn’t been released yet either, so that’s very exciting to wrap everything up and for The Architect. I’m just excited for people to see it and I love the fact that it’s kind of short and sweet, hopefully people feel like it.”

