editaudio Is Here to Change the Voice of Podcasting

The mission behind the dynamic podcast production house editaudio is vital and exciting. Founded by Steph Colbourn, editaudio emerged as a response to the fact that too often we only hear one type of voice in podcasting. By contrast, their team is a queer-led, woman, non-binary, and trans powerhouse. editaudio is dedicated to inclusivity and uplifting people who have been left behind in the podcast industry—until now.

editaudio provides all you need to make your podcast truly pop. With expertise in elements like storyboarding, research, scripting, recording, editing, post-production, marketing, and monetization, editaudio’s team ensures that your podcast experience is unparalleled from start to finish. Having them on your side means freeing you up to work on the parts of your podcast that you love most.

From true crime to partnering up with Google News Initiative and Stack Overflow, editaudio has its fingers on the pulse of podcasting. They’re producing must-listen podcasts and growing audiences exponentially. Here are a few of their success stories:

The Springfield Three: How did three women completely vanish without a trace?

The Stack Overflow Podcast: From one of the largest and most trusted online communities of developers, a deep-dive into the art & culture of computer programming

Hope This Finds Me Well: Stories about the past and future versions of ourselves and what we want to tell them.

Date With Daddy: An interactive podcast experience where the listener goes on a series of dates as a way to explore and learn more about yourself.

If These Ovaries Could Talk: Conversations with LGBTQ+ parents and people who have created non-traditional families.

Dare I Say: Created with Harper’s BAZAAR and hosted by Olivia Wilde and MJ Rodriguez, this podcast lets you overhear intimate, unfiltered conversations between the world’s most influential women

Intrigued? Enthused? Ready to make editaudio’s expertise work for you and your next project? Visit them here to find out more.

