Here Are the Best Celebrity Podcasts to Listen To

Finding quality podcasts in a world where everyone and their aunt has one can feel like looking for a needle in a haystack full of thorns. And this holds true even for podcasts hosted by famous people. When celebrities start podcasts, it sometimes seems their intentions don’t go beyond a mere desire to adorn their already illustrious hats with yet another feather.

Not all celebrity podcasts are created equal. The ones that genuinely spill the tea (and I don’t mean the cringy oversharing ones—looking at you, Kristen Bell,) share unscripted giggles, and offer profound insights that make us ponder the meaning of life stand out among the “look at my fabulous life” podcasts. Without further ado, here are the celebrity podcasts you won’t want to miss.

SmartLess with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett

If you ever wondered what would happen if you locked Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett in a room with a microphone, your oddly specific daydreams have been answered with SmartLess. It’s like an audio cocktail party where the drinks might be imaginary, but the spills are real.

Each episode sees one of the trio surprising the others with a mystery guest, ranging from the compellingly intellectual to the absurdly entertaining, kind of like a blind date but with less awkward silence and more unfiltered hilarity. The hosts, who seemingly missed the memo on “less talk, more listen,” indulge in chaotic banter richer in laughs than most sitcoms.

I Weigh with Jameela Jamil

Have you ever thought of tossing your bathroom scale out of the window? Jameela Jamil sure did, but she didn’t stop there. Instead, she launched I Weigh—a podcast that’s less about the numbers on the scale and more about everything else that makes life deliciously weighty.

Explore the personal baggage we all tote around, from body image woes to societal pressures, with a sprinkle of unfiltered hilarity. You see, Jamil isn’t just your garden-variety celebrity turned podcast host; she’s a fierce advocate for body neutrality and self-worth, all wrapped up in a stylish British package that can toss wit and wisdom in equal measure.

Anna Faris Is Unqualified with Anna Faris

Anna Faris, the Hollywood actress often seen juggling comedic escapades on screen, donned a new hat—a very unqualified one, to be precise. Anna Faris Is Unqualified is the sort of podcast title that catches your eye and tickles your curiosity. It promises candid hilarity, and, trust me, it over-delivers.

In an era where everyone’s brandishing their ‘expert’ status, Anna bravely ventures into amateur advice-giving. She offers non-expert relationship insights to real-life caller dilemmas with the aid of her celebrity guests. The result? A riotous medley of eccentric guidance, hilarious stories, and moments that make you go, “Well, I didn’t see that coming.”

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

Once upon a time, in a world awash with run-of-the-mill chatter, Jonathan Van Ness—the grooming guru with hair more fabulous than Rapunzel’s and a personality brighter than a supernova—asked, “Why not sprinkle a bit of wonder into the mix?”

Enter Getting Curious, a podcast that’s like opening a vault full of treasures, with each episode more fascinating than the last. JVN’s voracious curiosity leads him to explore anything from geopolitics and athletics to Renaissance art and reiki treatment. Don’t be deceived by the glitzy facade; underneath Van Ness’s trademark wit and vivacity lies a genuine quest for knowledge.

The Big Podcast with Shaq with Shaquille O’Neal

When you hear “Shaq,” perhaps your mind dribbles straight to basketball courts and slam dunks. But what if I told you Shaquille O’Neal, the towering titan of the NBA, is now making waves in … the podcasting world? On his podcast, The Big Podcast with Shaq, the legend switches gears from dunking basketballs to engaging in slam-dunk discussions.

And the mood of the podcast? Just pretend you’ve unexpectedly dropped by Shaq’s house for some chips, dip, and conversation. Everything from juicy NBA tidbits, to the fun of interpreting pop culture, and occasionally just Shaq being, well, Shaq.

Hot Happy Mess with Zuri Hall

Let’s face it: in this carefully curated Instagram-filtered world, who hasn’t craved a dose of delightful, unfiltered chaos? Enter Zuri Hall with Hot Happy Mess, a podcast with just the right amount of sugar, spice, and sparkle. With her infectious charisma, Hall takes listeners on a rollicking journey through life’s messy moments, proving that amidst every hot mess, there’s a silver lining of happiness awaiting discovery.

Think of it as attending a fabulous party where you dive deep into juicy tales of self-love, life hacks, and the occasional oh-so-relatable faux pas instead of discussing the weather. Zuri’s ability to serve genuine insights with a side of wit makes each episode feel like a heart-to-heart with your closest friend.

Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware

Imagine blending the delightful chaos of a family dinner with the subtle glamour of a celebrity soirée. Sounds scrumptious, right? Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware is a podcast that’s like a perfectly seasoned dish—rich, zesty, and occasionally sprinkled with unexpected flavors.

With her soulful singing chops, Jessie teams up with her culinary genius mum, Lennie, to serve a banquet of conversations from their dinner table. Their guests are an ever-revolving door of celebrities who come for the grub and stay for the gossip. The secret ingredient? A delightful mix of mother-daughter banter, mouthwatering meals, and the kind of candid chat that only happens when you’ve had just enough wine and dessert.

Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

If there was ever a University of Life, Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay would have been the most popular class. This podcast is a potent brew of profound cultural critique and spontaneous laughter, thanks to the combination of Van’s journalistic prowess and Rachel’s legal expertise (and reality TV savvy).

The podcast digs deep into the current zeitgeist, covering everything from politics to pop culture and sports. What sets Higher Learning on a pedestal in the ever-bustling industry of celeb podcasts isn’t just the hosts’ undeniable chemistry, but their ability to strike a good mix between serious topics and humorous dialogue. It’s like attending a masterclass where the professors encourage note-passing and roasts.

Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend with Conan O’Brien

In the celebrity world, where stars often shine solo, Conan O’Brien emerges with a twist: a playful plea for pals. Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend is not just a catchy title; it’s a mischievous mission. One might think, “Conan, with that skyscraper height and flaming hair, how could you ever be friendless?”

Yet here we are, eavesdropping on his delightfully whimsical quest for camaraderie. Each episode features Conan’s signature blend of self-deprecating humor and razor-sharp wit, trying to coax guests into the friend zone. Assisted by the ever-patient Sona Movsesian, Conan navigates through the complexities of friendship, often with the finesse of a toddler in tap shoes.

