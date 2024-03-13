Ari Aster’s Working On His Next (Hopefully Bizarre) Film

Ari Aster’s at it again! The acclaimed director of Beau is Afraid, Midsommar, and Hereditary is working on his next film for A24—and it has a star-studded cast.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything we know about Eddington, Aster’s latest outing!

Eddington plot

As of this writing, plot details about Eddington haven’t been publicly released. However, we know that Eddington will be a western film about an ambitious sheriff in New Mexico.

With a plot description like that, Eddington sounds pretty mundane. However, this is Ari Aster we’re talking about, so it’s likely that this film will be a pretty wild ride.

After all, Aster doesn’t need a complicated story in order to spin a wild tale. Take Beau is Afraid, for example. Aster’s 2023 horror film starring Joaquin Phoenix is about an anxious middle-aged man who tries to go home after his mother’s sudden death. However, on the way, Beau (Phoenix) gets sucked into a surrealist odyssey filled with mayhem and chaos. Beau gets locked out of his apartment, hit by a car, picked up by a cheerful (yet sinister!) suburban family, and taken in by a troupe of forest actors before finally making it home to his mom’s house, where he receives an earth-shattering revelation.

Will Eddington have the same dreamlike quality and dark humor as Aster’s other films? Here’s hoping.

Eddington cast

A full cast list hasn’t been released yet, but what we know so far is exciting.

Joaquin Phoenix will be reuniting with Aster for Eddington. Will he play Eddington himself? Is Eddington even the sheriff’s name? Maybe Eddington is the name of a town or something. We don’t know yet. But I, personally, am down to watch Phoenix get weird in an Ari Aster film again.

Emma Stone will also be starring in the new film. Stone has her own share of experience in weird roles, having just won an Oscar for her portrayal of Bella in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things.

Pedro Pascal is also in the film. Grizzled cowboy, maybe? Now I’m just making stuff up.

Austin Butler also plays an undisclosed role in the film. You can catch Butler in theaters right now, playing the murderous Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two.

Finally, Luke Grimes, Deirdre O’Connell, Micheal Ward and Clifton Collins Jr. will also appear in the film.

Eddington release date

So when is Eddington coming out? The movie just started filming, so there’s no release date yet. A release in late 2025 seems feasible, but that’s pure speculation. Stay tuned for more details!

(featured image:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]