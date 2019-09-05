Dylan Farrow Calls Out Scarlett Johansson After the Actress Defends Woody Allen

Dylan Farrow has dealt with enough bullshit from Woody Allen’s defenders and fans, and she’s speaking out about those who take a public stance in defense of him. After Scarlett Johansson recently spoke about how she believes Allen and supports the #MeToo movement, many pushed back against her, including Farrow herself.

“Because if we’ve learned anything from the past two years it’s that you definitely should believe male predators who ‘maintain their innocence’ without question,” Farrow said on Twitter. “Scarlett has a long way to go in understanding the issue she claims to champion.”

Farrow also took the time to call out Joy Behar, co-host of The View, who also recently defended Allen on the show.

Admiring Farrow’s courage is one thing. She has done an incredibly brave act by coming forward about Allen’s alleged abuse and by standing strong in the face of those who would defend him. But at some point, when can people believe her and stop trying to excuse or erase what Allen has allegedly done? This has to be exhausting, dealing with people constantly not believing her and prioritizing the work of an artist over the people the artist has hurt.

Jon Lovett took the time to outline what Allen has allegedly done, and Farrow retweeted it to remind us of her allegations. Content warning for child abuse.

Once again, we need to believe women. It’s easy for Johansson to not think about what she’s done by continuing to support Allen, but it sends a clear message that she does not believe women to the rest of us. I’m glad Farrow is being supported in speaking out against Allen and Johansson, because she deserves all our support. No one should only be believed when it is convenient to others.

