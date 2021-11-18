Finally, the time has come for Screen Junkies and their honest trailer for Dune. The Denis Villeneuve epic is based on the Frank Herbert novel and, as the Honest Trailer points out, was deemed a story that you could not turn into a movie. Well, clearly Villeneuve said “hold my beer,” but he just is going to do it in a very long way. You know … in chapters … like a book.

My favorite part of this entire thing? The joke that the solution to the Dune film problem is to just film half the book and worry about Part Two later.

Honestly, can’t wait for Dune: Part 2 Here We Go Again to see what Denis Villeneuve has in store for us next!

(image: Warner Bros.)

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

Take a look behind the scenes of Marvel Studios’ #Hawkeye with @JeremyRenner and @HaileeSteinfeld! The two-episode premiere starts streaming November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/rduCDxl6oi — Hawkeye (@hawkeyeofficial) November 18, 2021

The new trailer for Anne Boleyn is here! (via The Playlist)

I gave this speech just last night. Less than 24 hours later, the number of trans or gender-nonconforming Americans violently killed this year has now increased to 47. This is the deadliest year on record and this number is likely even higher due to misreporting. https://t.co/Np4s6tO4uN — Congresswoman Marie Newman (@RepMarieNewman) November 18, 2021

QAnon leader Ron Watkins is running for Congress and YIKES. (via Vice)

Since this movie deals with Red Scare stuff, I wonder if Sorkin is alluding to the American Library of Information, a service studios could pay for to receive “proof” of a potential hire’s politically problematic past. https://t.co/6GrzxIxNOx — Karina Longworth (@KarinaLongworth) November 18, 2021

