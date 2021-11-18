comScore 'Dune' Got the Honest Trailer Treatment
Skip to main content

Things We Saw Today: Dune Got the Honest Trailer Treatment

By Rachel LeishmanNov 18th, 2021, 5:39 pm
 

Paul (Timothee Chalamet) holds up a knife above his head in a scene from Dune.

Finally, the time has come for Screen Junkies and their honest trailer for Dune. The Denis Villeneuve epic is based on the Frank Herbert novel and, as the Honest Trailer points out, was deemed a story that you could not turn into a movie. Well, clearly Villeneuve said “hold my beer,” but he just is going to do it in a very long way. You know … in chapters … like a book.

My favorite part of this entire thing? The joke that the solution to the Dune film problem is to just film half the book and worry about Part Two later.

Honestly, can’t wait for Dune: Part 2 Here We Go Again to see what Denis Villeneuve has in store for us next!

(image: Warner Bros.)

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

  • The new trailer for Anne Boleyn is here!  (via The Playlist)

  • QAnon leader Ron Watkins is running for Congress and YIKES. (via Vice)

Anything we missed, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Assistant Editor

Rachel (she/her) is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album, and would sell her soul for Pedro Pascal as Kraven the Hunter. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. Secretly Grogu's mom and Lizzie Olsen's best friend.