Krispy Kreme’s new Dr Pepper-flavored donuts might just make me a sports fan

Is there a doctor in the house? This year football season is getting a lot sweeter thanks to Krispy Kreme’s new Kickoff Collection, a trio of sugar bombs that includes a Dr Pepper-flavored donut that certainly no one asked for.

Recommended Videos

Krispy Kreme has been selling donuts since 1937, but this is the first time they’ve ever partnered with Dr. Pepper or any other soda company. (Dr Pepper is not made by Coca-Cola or PepsiCo.; the brand has been produced by Keurig Dr Pepper company since 2018.) The Krispy Kreme x Dr Pepper Kickoff Collection will be available at Krispy Kreme locations nationwide beginning August 23 and ending September 2, 2024.

What is the Krispy Kreme x Dr Pepper Kickoff Collection?

For a limited time, customers can purchase three new flavors of their classic donuts. The Dr Pepper Kickoff donut is an Original Glazed pipped with Dr Pepper flavored frosting and topped with a burgundy sprinkle blend and white chocolate Dr Pepper logo.

Next is the Buttercreme Goals donut, an Original Glazed dipped in green icing and topped with sprinkles and a buttercream-flavored goal post. And finally, the Kreme Filled Football donut is an unglazed donut filled with white cream, dipped in chocolate icing, and decorated to look like a football.

The entire purpose of football snacks is to pack as much indulgence as possible into every bite, so these sugar bombs definitely fit the bill. Go nuts, sports types!

In a statement, Krispy Kreme’s global chief brand officer Dave Skena said of the partnership, “Two of America’s most loved flavors are about to become one amazing gameday sensation to make this the sweetest kickoff to football season ever. This Dr Pepper collection is a must-add to your gameday lineup, whoever you’re cheering for.”

When and where can we get our hands on these sweet treats?

The Krispy Kreme x Dr Pepper Kickoff Collection will be available at Krispy Kreme locations nationwide, and customers can order online for delivery or local pickup. Individual donuts are $2.95 each, and a mixed box of twelve is $25.99. Custom half-dozen boxes will also be available at select retailers, including Kroger, Walmart, Food Lion, Publix, and Stater Brothers.

If Dr Pepper is your jam, don’t wait to try this season’s hottest new collab! The Kickoff Collection arrives on August 23 and ends on September 2, 2024, three short days before the Kansas City Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens at the NFL Kickoff Game on September 5.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy