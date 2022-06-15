Double Decker Plane Achieves the Impossible by Making Air Travel Even Worse!

Lots of things have gotten worse in the past several years: politics, human behavior, the environment. But air travel has truly taken a nosedive (no pun intended) in recent years. While the system was never ideal, rising prices have seen airlines charge for services that were once free. Seat selection, penalty-free cancellations, checked bags, carry-on bags even, are now subject to extra fees that can easily add $100 to an already pricey fare. And little has been done to improve the air travel experience: planes are old, seats are cramped, and any perks are reserved purely for the business and first class passengers.

One wonder how air travel could get worse, but designer Alejandro Núñez Vicente has found a way thanks to his Chaise Longue Airplane Seat concept. The idea is simple: double decker seats for economy class. After all, it works on busses, right? But the double decker concept takes an already cramped seating situation and ladles on a heavy scoop of claustrophobia. Those riding on the lower deck are now ensconced in a cubicle-like arrangement, their faces directly below the butts of those sitting above. Let’s take a look:

FaceFart Airlines. Because to us, you're just cargo. https://t.co/R1mXG0Ipu7 — T. Ryan Gregory (@TRyanGregory) June 15, 2022

Seems terrible! Núñez Vicente said, “My purpose here is to change the economy class seats for the better of humanity, or for all the people that cannot afford to pay for more expensive tickets.” I don’t know man, but it seems like these seats are akin to riding in a coffin. And at least in coffin, you can lay down. CNN’s Francesca Street tried out the seating model at the 2022 Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX). She described the lower level seating, writing “Still, because the other level of seats are directly above me and in my eyeline, it feels pretty claustrophobic. But if you don’t mind tight spaces, and you’re planning simply to sleep all flight, it could be an effective solution.” Yes, it’s a great seat…if you’re planning on being unconscious for the duration of the flight! A ringing endorsement. What’s wild is, there is another double decker design which seems much more humane and enjoyable than this waking nightmare:

This Double-decker Airplane Seat Could One Day Allow Everyone to Have Lie-flat Seats — Even in Economy https://t.co/0v7X91ipb4 pic.twitter.com/VUWWVA37h9 — Travel + Leisure (@TravelLeisure) June 24, 2020

The photos of Street in the lower deck seating went viral, as Twitter quickly roasted the nightmare seating arrangement:

Reader, behind that smile she's screaming. https://t.co/BJEHiZ2XjU — Liz Vassey (@LizVassey) June 15, 2022

travelers are going to love landing at their destination, their faces caked with the farts of the person sitting one row aheadhttps://t.co/cRwoqHXWBh — Nic McConnell (@NicMcC83) June 15, 2022

If you thought first class was offensively classist, wait until you literally have to sit UNDER someone.https://t.co/Tl0TNe3l6q — Derek Powazek (@fraying) June 15, 2022

A double decker airplane seat configuration? Um, no thanks. Imagine the casualties the first time a plane isn't able to be properly evacuated in the required 90 seconds. That's right, your flight attendants have to evacuate the plane in 90 seconds.https://t.co/m8XnQKRzvp — Charmayne Hefley (@CharmayneAnn) June 15, 2022

I don't fly that often, but when i do the last thing i want is to be trapped in a claustrophobic sloped seat with somebodies butt cheeks at nose level in front of me.

It's a No from me.#AlejandroNúñezVicentehttps://t.co/ell8w2FwyU — Sam Vimes (@SamVimes6) June 15, 2022

Economists: Capitalism provides the highest quality of life in the world.



People living under capitalism: [huffing farts in a cattle car] https://t.co/w20Ak5NBdU — The British History Podcast (@BritishPodcast) June 15, 2022

Fresh hell just dropped https://t.co/mHDmdXeYGy — Amber Sparks (@ambernoelle) June 15, 2022

Logistically, these seats seem untenable for passengers with mobility issues. It also seems like a safety issue. How are you going to effectively evacuate the plane when you have half your passengers tucked in hobbit holes? Also, the sheer unpleasantness makes air travel, an already uncomfortable experience, into a waking nightmare. At this point, we’re all better off taking the bus.

What do you think of the double decker airplane? Would you fly in the lower seat?

(featured image: Universal Pictures)

