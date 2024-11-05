‘Don’t let them take your power’: Stevie Nicks’ late night performance of ‘The Lighthouse’ is a strong reminder to vote

Stevie Nicks has been a proud and loud supporter of women’s rights throughout her career. She’s made it clear that without her abortion, she wouldn’t be the Stevie Nicks we know and love. And now she performed her women’s right anthem “The Lighthouse” on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Nicks played her song earlier this year on Saturday Night Live when she hosted with host Ariana Grande. The song itself is a powerful new ballad from Nicks but its message is loud and clear: “Don’t let them take your power.” The lyric sticks with you and rattles around in your head, making you think about what she is trying to tell you.

As part of Kimmel’s concert series, Nicks performed “The Lighthouse” on the show on election eve and well, if that doesn’t make you want to get out and vote for your rights, I don’t know what will.

Nicks has always been vocal about politics and getting to see her use her platform as a rock icon to bring “The Lighthouse” to us means a lot. I’ve been a fan of hers for most of my life and when you see someone you idolize using their platform for good, it means a lot. But Nicks also understands what is at stack this election.

A woman’s right to her own body is on the line

As I stated before, Nicks has been open about her own abortion and how it would have effected her band, Fleetwood Mac. But a woman’s right goes far beyond what would have happened to Fleetwood Mac. Not all of us have that in our back pockets. But many of us are women afraid of what a second Donald Trump presidency could do for our rights.

Having a song like “The Lighthouse” be an anthem for us, to remind us what is at stake? That means a lot. We don’t want them to take our power. The idea of someone like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. being in charge of women’s health is terrifying. There are often times when an abortion is the only option for a woman to survive and these men would rather have a woman die than understand the science and health risks behind it all.

I am not naive. But I do have hope that songs like “The Lighthouse” can be empowering to many. Most of us who love it are already voting today or have already done so. But I do hope that hearing this icon plead with everyone to not like men like Trump take away our power will resonate with them.

Stevie Nicks has always been THAT witch and I love her for it. So go to the polls, listen to “The Lighthouse” and make Stevie Nicks proud.

And hey, maybe we can all sing “The Lighthouse” together later as we wait for the election results roll in. Just a group karaoke sing along across the country to help us all not pull our hair out of our heads while we are waiting. Right?

