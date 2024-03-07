Dakota Johnson may have dipped her toe into the superhero world with Madame Web but that doesn’t mean she’s going back anytime soon. With the hatred towards the movie still taking over the conversation, Johnson knows that people didn’t really love the movie and has some thoughts on it.

“Unfortunately, I’m not surprised that this has gone down the way it has,” Johnson said in an interview with Bustle. “It’s so hard to get movies made, and in these big movies that get made — and it’s even starting to happen with the little ones, which is what’s really freaking me out — decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it’s made by committee. Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them. You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms. My feeling has been for a long time that audiences are extremely smart, and executives have started to believe that they’re not. Audiences will always be able to sniff out bullsh-t. Even if films start to be made with AI, humans aren’t going to f-cking want to see those.”

She went on to say that experience is one she probably doesn’t want to repeat. “But it was definitely an experience for me to make that movie. I had never done anything like it before,” Johnson said. “I probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now. But sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it’s one thing and then as you’re making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you’re like, ‘Wait, what?’ But it was a real learning experience, and of course it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can’t say that I don’t understand.”

The movie honestly wasn’t bad enough for this!

One of my favorite things from the early 00s was just okay superhero movies. We had Daredevil, we had The Punisher. These movies were not good but they were fun and cheesy. It is one of the reasons why I had fun watching Madame Web and didn’t really hate the experience as a whole. But the only reaction to it has made it insufferable.

Johnson saying that she probably never will do anything like Madame Web isn’t surprising. It never really felt like her vibe and now with the reaction to the movie, this news doesn’t really shock me. It is a little sad because it would have been nice to see all the Sony-verse characters together with a Spider-Man at some point but hey, at least we’ll always have Dakota Johnson fighting a villain at the Pepsi sign in Queens.

