Donald Trump wants to ruin the Kennedy Center even more

The Kennedy Center has been a time honored place in our country. The Honor has brought many of our favorite performers their most deserved flowers. Now, Donald Trump is trying to dismantle it bit by bit.

Recommended Videos

First, he was elected Board Chair of the Kennedy Center. It meant that members like Ben Folds and Shonda Rhimes left and we are at the mercy of Trump and his vision. Now, he is trying to say that the actual Kennedy Center is in disrepair and plans to fix the famed theater. This is truly going to be the worst timeline.

On a recent tour of the Kennedy Center, Trump had nothing good to say about it. “It’s in tremendous disrepair, as is a lot of the rest of our country, most of it because of bad management,” he told reporters at the time. He also said that the structure of the space didn’t make sense to him. But the center did undergo an expansion project while he was president back in 2019.

“I’m very disappointed when I look around. The bottom line: It has tremendous potential. And we’ll work with Congress. … It’s a very public facility, and we’ll do what has to be done,” Trump said. “We’re going to fix it up, but it’s really emblematic of our country.”

None of this sounds great. The last time the Trump family tried to “fix” something, they ruined a beloved garden at the White House that was originally redesigned by Jackie Kennedy. So the idea that Trump wants to redesign the Kennedy Center, after we’ve seen what his gold house looks like, doesn’t inspire the most confidence.

It is going to be upsetting to see the Kennedy Center Honors under his rule. I don’t want to watch performances for Mel Gibson and Kid Rock. But his comments about changing the entire center really don’t make me feel any better about this situation.



The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy