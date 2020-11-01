Donald Trump Supports Violent MAGA Attack on Biden Bus Campaign

President Donald Trump tweeted a message of support to his followers after they made a coordinated attack on one of Joe Biden’s campaign buses in Texas on Friday. The Biden campaign bus was driving from San Antonio to Austin when it was surrounded by nearly 100 vehicles flying Trump and MAGA flags. The vehicles boxed in the bus and attempted to slow it down and run it off the road. The Trump caravan began yelling threats and obscenities at the Biden bus and blockaded its entourage, almost sideswiping the bus on Interstate 35 near Austin.

Instead of condemning the violence and intimidation, Trump tweeted a video of the bus with the caption, “I LOVE TEXAS!”

Trump also bragged about his caravan in a speech in Pennsylvania, calling it “a hot thing” and crowing that it was “number one trending” to his followers:

"Did anybody see the picture of that crazy bus driving down the highway, they're surrounded by like, hundreds of cars? They're all Trump flags all over the place." — Trump glorifies an incident in Texas where his supporters tried to drive a Biden/Harris bus off the road pic.twitter.com/ZBSdEcvWHE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2020

In response, Biden spokesman Bill Russo tweeted “For the second time in a week your campaign has left your supporters stranded in the cold with no transportation at one of your superspreader rallies. Maybe you should spend more time worried about those buses than ours.”

For the second time in a week your campaign has left your supporters stranded in the cold with no transportation at one of your superspreader rallies. Maybe you should spend more time worried about those buses than ours. https://t.co/qkecpgJsWm — Bill Russo (@BillR) November 1, 2020

Biden campaign Texas communications director Tariq Thowfeek said, “Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas today instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way,” adding “Our supporters will continue to organize their communities for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Democrats up and down the ballot, and to the Texans who disrupted our events today: We’ll see you on November 3rd.”

This is a 1st for me – but we just cancelled a joint event in Pflugerville w/ @JoeBiden campaign, @AustinYoungDems, & more, due to security reasons. Unfortunately, Pro-Trump Protestors have escalated well beyond safe limits. Sorry to all who looked forward to this fun event. https://t.co/tSq4moqro0 — Sheryl Cole (@SherylCole1) October 30, 2020

After 4 years, we shouldn’t be surprised that Trump continues to escalate violence and division with his rhetoric. But it is still horrific to see armed domestic terrorists wage a war of intimidation and fear against their fellow Americans. And what’s worse is, republicans fully support these terror tactics. Texas Republican Party Chairman Allen West told Texas Tribune reporter Abby Livingston, “It is more fake news and propaganda. Prepare to lose … stop bothering me,” and “Maybe Soros can cut y’all another check in 2022.”

A highly regarded reporter (@TexasTribAbby) from the highly regarded @TexasTribune reached out to the Texas Republican Party for a comment on yesterday’s bus incident along I-35. Their response is … something: pic.twitter.com/ZmYe0YJ7LD — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) November 1, 2020

Many are worried that there will be violence on election day, including Walmart, which removed guns and ammo from their stores in anticipation of unrest. They later reversed their decision and re-stocked the stores.

This is all disturbing and fascist behavior from the Trump team, which is yet another reason why we must vote them out on Tuesday. Our democracy literally depends on it.

(via CNN, featured image: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

