Donald Trump Can Excuse Fatphobia, but He Draws the Line at … More Fatphobia

Former governor of New Jersey Chris Christie announced his second presidential run on June 6 of this year, hoping for a better outcome than his first run in 2016. Unfortunately, some light smearing by his biggest competition comes with that territory. Recognizing his opponents one by one at his August 8 rally, Trump—who has repeatedly used Christie’s weight as a basis for mockery—told attendees that Christie was “eating right now” and “can’t be bothered.”

But when an audience member joined in on the jab, shouting “Fat pig!” they were met with a surprisingly stern wrist slap by Trump:

“Sir, please do not call him a ‘fat pig,’ that’s very disrespectful … I’m trying to be nice, don’t call him a fat pig. You can’t do it.”

Trump: Christie is eating right now, he can’t be bothered. Sir, do not call him a fat pig pic.twitter.com/urrfzIGgkv — Acyn (@Acyn) August 8, 2023

An extremely sweaty Donald Trump kicked off the New Hampshire rally with the usual recitation of lies about his term in office, claiming to have had “the greatest economy ever” and “strongest border ever” during his presidency. Viewers were probably surprised to learn that the Trump administration had “achieved more than any administration, probably in the history of our country,” and that before he even arrives in the Oval Office (but after he wins the 2024 election), the war between Russia and Ukraine will be over and done with, maybe in 24 hours. He knows them both “very well,” you see.

The wettest man in politics has also made sure to toss out all of his most creative digs at other Republican candidates; Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (‘DeSanctimonious”) and former Vice President Mike Pence have both taken the brunt of Trump’s razor-sharp wit. As the campaign cycle carries on, we will no doubt hear more scalding remarks from the criminally-charged handsome genius former POTUS on the other 12 contenders for the Republican ticket.

(featured image: Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

