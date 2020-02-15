Donald Trump Refers to Himself as ‘The King’, Twitter Is Quick to Correct Him

There’s something deeply sad about waking up, seeing the phrase “YOU ARE NOT A KING” trending on Twitter and immediately knowing it’s about the President of the United States. The phrase was in response to a tweet Donald trump sent, where he quotes an article in the New York Times by Peter Baker, in which Baker uses the Ralph Waldo Emerson quote, “When you strike at a king, you must kill him.”

The title of the piece, “While Stained in History, Trump Will Emerge From Trial Triumphant and Unshackled”, discusses an enboldened Trump, who will see his acquittal from the Senate as carte blanche, making our country’s most entitled president ever even more so. After tweeting the quote, many took to Twitter to call out the megalomaniac-in-chief:

YOU ARE NOT A KING. The only king you are is the Burger King. pic.twitter.com/LSMjgrfMSO — The Joy of Trolling (@twelthavenue) February 15, 2020

You are not a king. But cursed you shall be for such travesty, moral disregard, and for corruption of your high office. En lumen de Saintes y Divinitas Spiritatis. Invoco Sanctum. By the power invested in thee and by the power of three. So mote it be. pic.twitter.com/sqmfC4bde3 — Witches Against Trump 🌙🌊 (@WitchesHexTrump) February 15, 2020

You are not a king. The American colonies fought the Revolution because Americans had had enough of kings. And America has had enough of you. Also — YOU reading Emerson? Don't make me laugh. — Tom Strini (@striniwrites) February 15, 2020

This may be the most sinister tweet Trump has ever posted. He is comparing himself with a king and threatening to use his powers for revenge on those who questioned his abuse of power. This after AG Barr said Trump’s tweets make it hard for him to do his job. Any response Mr. AG? https://t.co/SKEHnbGLOs — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) February 15, 2020

YOU ARE NOT A KING! Me seeing that Trump referred to himself as king: pic.twitter.com/u6y4FCRAdr — Mychal (@mychal3ts) February 15, 2020

Berder King doesn't count. YOU ARE NOT A KING. pic.twitter.com/9vQjHulzjm — teri belle smith (@happathy) February 15, 2020

A few problems with your analogy: 1. YOU ARE NOT A KING

2. Murder is illegal

3. You were still IMPEACHED. That shit lasts forever.

4. It's not "triumphant" when you hid the witnesses, threatened jurors, and half of them admitted that they knew you were guilty. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 15, 2020

Ralph Waldo Emerson also famously once said, “You are not a king. You are a bankrupt casino clown who built castles in the air and like a fool let them crumble on top of your weird looking head bro.” — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 15, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump-YOU ARE NOT A KING. YOU ARE NOT A KING. YOU ARE NOT A KING. YOU ARE NOT A KING. YOU ARE NOT A KING. YOU ARE NOT A KING. YOU ARE NOT A KING. YOU ARE NOT A KING. YOU ARE NOT A KING. YOU ARE NOT A KING. YOU ARE NOT A KING. YOU ARE NOT A KING. YOU ARE NOT A KING. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 15, 2020

For every minute you are angry you lose 60 seconds of happiness. – Ralph Waldo Emerson He is not a king / he is an angry #impeached4life man who wants to draw everyone else into his hate and fury. #Resist. Find your joy. Organize for change and #VoteHimOut!#SaturdayThoughts — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) February 15, 2020

mister president sir, in your own words, explain who Ralph Waldo Emerson was. but let America microwave some popcorn first — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) February 15, 2020

Hey @realDonaldTrump! You forgot this Ralph Waldo Emerson quote: “Every man I meet is in some way my superior.” So true for you. So true. https://t.co/XZIGurd282 — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) February 15, 2020

I'll venmo $50 to the first reporter who asks Trump who Ralph Waldo Emerson was. — Just Plain Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) February 15, 2020

