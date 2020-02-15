comScore

Donald Trump Refers to Himself as ‘The King’, Twitter Is Quick to Correct Him

Our democracy is very normal and very fine!

By Chelsea SteinerFeb 15th, 2020, 12:33 pm
Donald Trump smiles as he holds an umbrella.

image: Alex Wong/Getty Images

There’s something deeply sad about waking up, seeing the phrase “YOU ARE NOT A KING” trending on Twitter and immediately knowing it’s about the President of the United States. The phrase was in response to a tweet Donald trump sent, where he quotes an article in the New York Times by Peter Baker, in which Baker uses the Ralph Waldo Emerson quote, “When you strike at a king, you must kill him.”

The title of the piece, “While Stained in History, Trump Will Emerge From Trial Triumphant and Unshackled”, discusses an enboldened Trump, who will see his acquittal from the Senate as carte blanche, making our country’s most entitled president ever even more so. After tweeting the quote, many took to Twitter to call out the megalomaniac-in-chief:

Now is a great time to REGISTER TO VOTE FOR THE LOVE OF GOD.

