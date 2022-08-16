Speaking to Fox News this week, Donald Trump had the nerve to try to express concern for the “temperature” of the country, despite being the person to have set everything on fire.

“The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one—years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Trump said as if he hasn’t been exploiting, exacerbating, and profiting off of that anger for years.

“If there is anything we can do to help, I, and my people, would certainly be willing to do that,” Trump said. “People are so angry at what is taking place. Whatever we can do to help—because the temperature has to be brought down in the country. If it isn’t, terrible things are going to happen.”

Amazing that Trump can make an ostensible offer to help also sound like a threat.

Trump’s call to bring down the “temperature” of political anger is stunningly laughable. He built his entire political career on keeping the temperature as high as possible. It was the entire cornerstone—the only stone, really—of his presidency. He ran two whole campaigns on casting Democrats, liberal voters, and the media as the “enemy” to Republicans and the entire country. He’s spent years doing this but his violent rhetoric has gotten a new life since the FBI searched his home last Monday. Over the last week, he’s been reliant as ever on stoking anger and divisiveness.

In this very same interview where he offered to “help,” he also accused the FBI of planting evidence, claiming agents “break in and take whatever they want to take” from his home and that they “could have planted anything they wanted.” Trump’s baseless accusations are undeniably fueling the kind of anger that leads to violent attacks perpetrated by his fans, like the recent attempt to breach the Cincinnati FBI office that left one of his armed supporters dead.

Even Trump’s beloved Fox & Friends is begging him to stop sending his supporters after the FBI.

This morning Fox's Steve Doocy repeatedly criticized the right's "harmful rhetoric" against the FBI (rhetoric that's been frequent on Fox). He seemed to be speaking to Trump here: "It would be great if he called for an end to the violent rhetoric against federal law enforcement." pic.twitter.com/NPk2YncaGE — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 15, 2022

No one believes Trump is willing to do anything to turn down the “temperature” or even has any interest in that happening to the slightest degree.

The arsonist spreading gasoline and throwing matches wants to know what he can do to "bring down the temperature" of the firestorm he created. pic.twitter.com/If93zXZEjy — Peter Gleick 🇺🇸 (@PeterGleick) August 15, 2022

Arsonist tells accomplice that the fire has gotten out of hand. https://t.co/0KdLB5Jk7J — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) August 15, 2022

So while saying that the “temperature needs to be lowered,”Trump was elevating the temperature by accusing the DOJ on social media of “stealing” his passports, when in fact DOJ lawyers are the ones who alerted Trump that they had the passports & had already returned them. Awful. https://t.co/XT1uZmtM5I — Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) August 16, 2022

(image: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)

