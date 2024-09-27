‘Trump, always a consummate gossip, is obsessed’: Of course Donald Trump is going to ruin the RFK Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi jokes

Everyone became obsessed with the fact that Olivia Nuzzi blew up her entire life over an emotional affair with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.. Imagine giving it all up for the guy with the brain worm. Now, Donald Trump is ruining the fun we were having with it.

Recommended Videos

It was revealed that Nuzzi, who was a reporter for New York Magazine, had a “digital” affair with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and would send pictures of herself to the former presidential candidate. I could not imagine having an affair with RFK Jr. in any regard but to have one where it is just….for his mind? Something I will never understand.

The internet was obsessed with the news when it came out, many sharing their favorite memes and yelling about it on social media. But unfortunately, as always, Trump has to ruin the fun. Mainly because he is also obsessed with the situation.

While we had our fun with the memes and mocking the fact that Nuzzi picked one of the worst old men to have a “digital” relationship with, now Trump reportedly can’t stop talking about it and so there goes our fun. The Puck brought us a horrible glimpse into Trump’s mind. According to a source (via Pajiba), Trump cannot stop talking about the situation.

Trump, always a consummate gossip, is “obsessed” with the sexting scandal… In fact, I’m told from multiple sources that Trump called RFK Jr. after the news broke to ask if it was true that they had a digital relationship and whether it involved anything beyond the swapping of “demure” nudes. “[Kennedy] denied the whole thing to Trump,” said a source with direct knowledge. “He said he hardly knows her. He said he met her one time.”

It is good gossip

Unfortunately, I do get it. There is nothing I love more than a gossip sesh. Yapping about someone else’s drama? The best way to waste time. And the worst part about Trump being obsessed with this is the fact that he does actually know Kennedy. So it really is friends gossiping about people they know.

Think about it. If you found out from the group chat that Susan was sending pictures of herself to Larry who was married to Grace and you had to pretend like you didn’t want to know every little thing about it.

Surprisingly, Trump found restraint buried deep within him. According to the source, he was going to post on Truth Social about the situation but decided not to. They stated in the Puck piece that he was going to post “My condolences to Ryan Lizza…” but decided not to. Trump showing restraint…that’s honestly a new one.

Still, I don’t love the idea of enjoying something that Donald Trump enjoys. I get it, I do, but now every time I think about the Nuzzi and Kennedy situation, I’ll be reminded that Trump gets enjoyment out of it. It is bad enough when I have to think about his love of McDonald’s every time I get a fry from the fast foot establishment.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy