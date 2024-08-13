Oh great. Donald Trump is back on Twitter.

You know things are bad when Donald Trump said Truth Social isn’t enough. Users of the platform formerly known as Twitter were greeted with a horrendous sight: Donald Trump and Elon Musk were having a chat with each other. Just two dumb b*tches saying “Exactly” to one another.

Famously, Donald Trump got banned from Twitter back when it was a place that took threats and violence seriously. Now, you can report accounts who are harassing you for harassment and it all bounces right back because in Elon Musk’s world, hateful bigots can say whatever they want to people. (You actually can’t so X is a lawsuit waiting to happen.)

We had almost a full year of freedom from Trump tweets but then I assume he realized his polling was really bad and came back to the hellscape like that was going to help him. Bro, what? One of his first tweets back was asking if we were all better off now than when he was president. Unsurprisingly, most everyone replied “yes.”

Are you better off now than you were when I was president?



Our economy is shattered. Our border has been erased. We're a nation in decline.



Make the American Dream AFFORDABLE again. Make America SAFE again. Make America GREAT Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2024

But the thing that really baffles the mind is Trump teaming up with Musk to bring to us a chat between the two. Not a soul asked for this and no one liked it. In fact, everyone just made fun of it. Musk, not a journalist, interviewed Trump on X Monday night and broadcast to users everywhere. I did not listen to it.

But there sure are some great tweets making fun of it! Mainly because it does have the energy of the “two dumb bitches” meme.

two dumb bitches telling each other exactlyyyyy pic.twitter.com/CtGsUj6lE9 — matt (@mattxiv) August 13, 2024

No really. Everyone used this meme to talk about it.

This Elon/Trump interview is the epitome of two dumb bitches telling each other “exactlyyyy”



Both sound stupid as fuck — Clever Girl Chloe (@TheMegaChloe) August 13, 2024

It got a little weird when Musk excitedly posted about Trump being back on X by using a meme that is typically about sex stuff.

Why bother watching it?

I could not be bothered turning the thing on. It was truly the last thing I wanted to watch. If you told me that I had to listen to this or face certain death, I’d probably choose the certain death battle royale. There is nothing that sends a shiver down my spine like the sound of Trump’s obnoxious voice and mixing that with Musk’s would have just been my 13th reason.

Instead, I went ahead and watched a movie and found joy in my day. But it is funny to see some jokes about what people would rather watch instead of listening to these two jabronis talking to each other.

turned off the trump elon thing watching this instead pic.twitter.com/sGwN6YHgMX — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) August 13, 2024

I would rather watch paint dry for a week straight than give Trump a moment of my time, personally.

So I guess we all have to watch Donald Trump spiral on X in real time to try and get his numbers back up. I don’t see how that is going to work when half of the platform makes fun of him and the half that likes him was already voting for him but hey, let him waste his time so we can get some funny memes out of it.

