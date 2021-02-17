As of today, my crops are flourishing, my skin is clear, and I no longer have any need for the many meditation apps on my phone. That’s because I’ve now seen the video of Donald Trump’s Atlantic City hotel and casino being blown up.

Just now: Former President Trump’s Atlantic City hotel is demolished. Once a Boardwalk staple, Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino has been closed since 2014. pic.twitter.com/DM7eBB3gEY — The Recount (@therecount) February 17, 2021

Don’t you feel soothed? I feel soothed.

The Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino was the first of three casinos Trump owned in Atlantic City, all of which are now bankrupt. This building had been closed since 2014.

“The Trump Plaza has stood for years as one of the city’s most visible eyesores, occupying prime land near the oceanfront boardwalk. Chunks of falling debris and metal contributed to its designation as an ‘imminent hazard,’ setting the stage for Wednesday’s demolition,” writes the New York Times.

Ahead of the planned implosion, the city’s mayor tried to auction off the privilege of pushing the button to set off the 3,000 sticks of dynamite, but safety issues prohibited it. (Or at least that’s what the billionaire Trump-supporting owner of the building claimed.)

Instead, 10 hotel packages with “VIP viewing access” were auctioned off, raising about $6,000 (plus another $10,000 donation from the Hard Rock Cafe and a large donation from the building’s owner) for the local Boys & Girls Club chapter.

Other hotels also offered their own packages, with champagne and late checkout and spectacular views of the implosion.

For those of us who couldn’t be there in person, at least we have the video to watch on repeat whenever we need a little serotonin boost.

