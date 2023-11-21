Donald Trump Sure Is Making the Most of This Temporary Gag Order Pause

Donald Trump is unhinged. I am running out of ways to say that but it remains true. Another word people are tired of but is consistently applicable: unprecedented.

To have someone as unstable as Trump be a part of our history as a former President is wild enough, but having him still being a leading candidate after his horrendous four years, his totally flawed character, and his 90+ indictments, is even more confounding. He is continuing to show us that he has no respect for the law or the American people.

With Trump in the middle of multiple court cases, he and his gaggle of attorneys cannot keep their big mouths shut and their fingers off their keyboards. Trump has been hit with multiple gag orders—as have his lawyers—and he’s had to pay thousands of dollars in fines for violating them. But small fines are obviously not enough for someone like Trump who can simply pay them and continue on. (Though he isn’t as rich as he has claimed.)

Trump was fined on two separate occasions for violating his gag orders in New York. One for $5,000 and another for $10,000. What is that really going to do? He got in trouble initially for saying disparaging things about the judge’s clerk from his NYC civil lawsuit trial. In general, his overall goal is to infest the public narrative no matter what and to rile up his base whenever possible.

This was made easier when an appeals court temporarily lifted the gag order against him last week, citing constitutional and statutory rights. Let the floodgates of you-know-where open wide!

What did Trump say during his gag order pause?

Trump wasted no time spewing his garbage. The pause was issued Thursday and within just a few hours, Trump was attacking Judge Engoron and the clerk on Truth Social—showing no self-control and obsessiveness if I am being real.

So what did Trump actually say? Well, on Truth Social, he wrote that Engoron’s “Ridiculous and Unconstitutional Gag Order” (weird caps choices his, of course) was an attempt to keep him from being able to “defend myself against him and his politically biased and out of control, Trump Hating Clerk, who is sinking him and his Court to new levels of LOW,” calling it “a disgrace.”

What a pathetic child. Also attacking the clerk is just odd. She’s just a regular woman, trying to do her job! It comes off weirdly obsessive and more than a little misogynistic. But Trump likes to have vendettas against people. Whether it’s Rosie O’Donnell or ‘Meatball Ron,’ he loves making enemies. The problem is that he has no accountability.

The New York gag order is paused while it makes its way through an appeals court. Meanwhile, another appeals court is considering another gag order issued in his federal election interference case in Washington D.C.

“A federal appeals court panel is weighing how to balance the former president’s free-speech rights against insulating prosecutors, court personnel and potential witnesses from intimidation,” writes the New York Times. That is the question, isn’t it?

