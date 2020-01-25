Dolly Parton Is a Meme Queen as Well She Should Be

Dolly Parton: American icon, country music legend, famed philanthropist, and now … meme queen. Well, as any fan of Dolly will tell you, it’s about damn time. After all, there’s hardly anything the wondrous Mrs. Parton can’t do. Dolly took the internet by storm this week with an Instagram post featuring four different photos of herself suited to different social media sites:

The Dolly Parton Challenge quickly took over social media, with everyone joining in on the fun:

Get you a woman who can do it all #GentlemanJack pic.twitter.com/OyFiLvbv3M — Steph (@skgway) January 23, 2020

linkedin, facebook, instagram, and tinder according to kendall roy pic.twitter.com/3sdEQlvyq9 — Monica Patel (@monicapatel917) January 23, 2020

The meme is delightful but also painfully true because it highlights the very nature of social media. We put out a specific image of ourselves tailored to its respective audience: potential employers, families, friends, and dates. Each image is crafted to send a specific message: “Hire me!”, “my life is fabulous!”, “slide into my DMs!”. It’s rare that you get a meme that actually makes you think about the ways in which we represent ourselves to the outside world.

Oh, and there are dog memes of course because obviously.

(image: John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com