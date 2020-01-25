comScore

Dolly Parton Is a Meme Queen as Well She Should Be

Dolly's LinkedIn/Facebook/Instagram/Tinder meme is taking the internet by storm.

By Chelsea SteinerJan 25th, 2020, 12:30 pm

Dolly Parton: American icon, country music legend, famed philanthropist, and now … meme queen. Well, as any fan of Dolly will tell you, it’s about damn time. After all, there’s hardly anything the wondrous Mrs. Parton can’t do. Dolly took the internet by storm this week with an Instagram post featuring four different photos of herself suited to different social media sites:

Get you a woman who can do it all

The Dolly Parton Challenge quickly took over social media, with everyone joining in on the fun:

When my agent asks if I can play different roles.

Yes ma’am, @dollyparton, whatever you say. ♥️

Inspired by @dollyparton, of course!

This seems about right

The meme is delightful but also painfully true because it highlights the very nature of social media. We put out a specific image of ourselves tailored to its respective audience: potential employers, families, friends, and dates. Each image is crafted to send a specific message: “Hire me!”, “my life is fabulous!”, “slide into my DMs!”. It’s rare that you get a meme that actually makes you think about the ways in which we represent ourselves to the outside world.

Oh, and there are dog memes of course because obviously.

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.