Does the Cat Survive ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’?

If you talk about A Quiet Place: Day One on social media, people have one question for you: Does the cat survive? Frodo (played by Schnitzel and Nico) has taken the internet by storm. He is Sam’s (Lupita Nyong’o) cat and we just want to make sure he’s okay!

Trust me, going into my screening of the movie it was a topic of conversation. Many of the other journalists thought that the cat was going to die because Frodo is not featured in the trailers outside of a few key moments. But I am a cat owner, I know how these little creatures function. If a cat is scared, they will find a way to protect themselves.

There were moments when I was afraid for Frodo but our guy had it covered. So in short: No, Frodo does not die. But let’s talk about why Frodo is the best character in the entire movie!

**Slight spoilers for A Quiet Place: Day One lie ahead**

Frodo is Sam’s service animal. Or at least that’s what we’re told when she goes into a bodega. Sam has cancer and is dying when we meet her, prior to the invasion, and she has Frodo with her when she gets trapped in New York. For the most part, Frodo gets to just walk around and be free but also Frodo knows better than to make noise.

I will say, Frodo does a great job of being an emotional support animal when needed. At one point, Eric (Joseph Quinn) is struggling with everything happening around him, and Frodo let’s him hold onto him and take comfort in the cat.

Throughout it all, he stays close to Sam and Eric (even if that does mean going off on his own sometimes) and always makes sure to stay silent during it all. Frodo is the best little guy and I loved him so I know how it feels wondering if the cat survives the movie.

Fear not, our little hero is fine in the end and we all can hope to see Frodo again.

