Does Lucy Gray Win the 10th Hunger Games in ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’?

Suzanne Collins’ Hunger Games prequel novel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, takes place 64 years before Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark’s turn in the arena and instead follows future Panem president Coriolanus Snow and his descent into evil.

**Spoilers ahead for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes**

Before the 10th annual Hunger Games, Snow, at the age of 18, became a mentor. He was assigned to mentor a tribute from District 12, Lucy Gray Baird. During their time together, they form an unlikely bond, and feelings begin to develop between them. But Lucy has a delicate nature—she performed for crowds at the District 12 reaping with her enchanting song. Could she really survive the arena, even with Snow’s help?

Does Lucy Gray Baird win The Hunger Games?

Lucy Gray plays the long game once that year’s tournament begins. She spends the first day in hiding after running into the woods instead of picking from the weapons available, which ultimately leads to what is commonly known as the “blood bath.”

She then uses water bottles, poison, and snakes to kill the other tributes, though she retains her humanity and comforts one of the tributes she kills by holding him and speaking to him softly as he dies—much like Katniss, who comforted Rue after she was stabbed.

Lucy was, however, helped by her mentor from outside the arena—he slipped a handkerchief with Lucy’s scent into a tank of snakes that were later released into the Games. This meant that the snakes didn’t hunt Lucy, and she survived their arrival in the arena.

In the end, after waiting it out and cleverly avoiding death, Lucy Gray is declared the winner of the 10th annual Hunger Games—a harrowing yet tremendous victory not only for her but Snow and her home, District 12, too.

We’re really excited to see the story come to life on the big screen and watch Lucy win the Games with our very own eyes. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is in cinemas on November 17.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

