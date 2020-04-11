comScore

Things We Saw Today: Doctor Who Watch-Alongs? Yes Please!

Plus Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Burning Man, and more!

By Chelsea SteinerApr 11th, 2020, 6:03 pm

neil gaiman, suranne jones, matt smith

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is staying at home. Luckily for us, a variety of creators, actors, and writers are making the most of the quarantine by hosting watch-alongs of beloved films and episodes of television. Naturally, one of the most beloved sci-fi fandoms, Doctor Who, is leading the charge with an all-star line-up of legends not only tweeting along but giving us all new content.

Writer/producer Emily Cook has been putting together these watch-alongs and raising money for the COVID-19 Film and TV Emergency Relief Fund, which helps support the creative community which has been devastated by the pandemic.

Cook wrote on the fundraising page, “In addition, I am producing some new pieces of Doctor Who content with some of the show’s former writers – including Steven Moffat and Russell T Davies – and actors to complement the episodes we are rewatching together. This content is being home-produced, created remotely as we’re all self-isolating and it’s available online for all fans to enjoy!”

Today’s screening, “The Doctor’s Wife”, featured all new content and messages from Arthur Darvill, written by Neil Gaiman!

Co-stars like Suranne Jones and Michael Sheen have also tweeted messages of love and support:

If you want to catch up, check out the hashtag #BiggerOnTheInside. On Tuesday, tune in for the next Doctor Who watch-along:

(image: BBC)

  • The creators of Homestar Runner are dropping a massive soundtrack collection for all your StrongBad needs. (via io9)
  • Animal Crossing conspiracy theories? Don’t mind if we do! (via Kotaku)
  • Put down the kindling: Burning Man 2020 is cancelled. (via New York Times)
  • Happy #NationalPetDay to all creatures great and small!

  • Jeffrey Dean Morgan is getting his own at-home talk show on AMC. (via The Wrap)
  • Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot is getting a big screen remake. (via Nerdist)
  • Diego Luna fills us in on the Cassian Andor series for Disney+. (via Syfy Wire)
  • Choose wisely:

How’s your Saturday going, Mary Suevians?

